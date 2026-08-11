NEET PG 2026: NBEMS Opens Final Selective Edit Window, Image Correction Starts Tomorrow, August 12; Check Details Here

NEET PG 2026 Image Correction: The deadline for the selective edit window has been extended by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). For NEET PG 2026 candidates whose photos, signatures, or thumb imprints were not uploaded in accordance with the required picture rules, the official website will open tomorrow, August 12, 2026.

The move comes after the selective edit window closed on August 10. According to the latest notice issued by NBEMS on August 11, some candidates were found to have uploaded images that did not meet the required specifications.

Candidates affected by the rejected images can correct them during the final selective edit window. NBEMS has clearly stated that no further opportunity will be provided after this window closes.

Direct link to read the official announcement

NEET PG 2026 Image Correction: Important Dates And Time

Candidates whose images require correction should take note of the following schedule:

Selective edit window opens: August 12, 2026

Opening time: 1:00 PM

Last date for image correction: August 15, 2026

Closing time: 11:55 PM

NEET PG 2026 Image Correction: Who needs to use the final edit window?

The final image correction facility is meant for candidates whose photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions do not comply with the image upload instructions prescribed for NEET PG 2026.

NBEMS has already informed candidates about the status of rejected images through email. Candidates should therefore check their registered email and log in to the NBEMS website to find out whether their uploaded photograph has been approved or rejected.

Failure to correct the rejected images within the given window may result in cancellation of the NEET PG 2026 application.

NEET PG 2026 Image Correction: Steps to check NEET PG 2026 Image status

The following procedure needs to be followed by the candidates to check the status of the uploaded photo and other pictures.

Step 1: Visit the NBEMS official website at natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Login to the website using the login credentials related to NEET PG 2026 application

Step 3: Check the status of the uploaded photograph and other pictures

Step 4: In case of rejection of any picture, follow the instructions for correction of the image.

Step 5: Upload the corrected photograph in the given format.

Step 6: Update the details within the selective edit window

Step 7: Maintain a copy of the confirmation/updated application

Maintain the Registered Email and Mobile Number Active

NBEMS has also advised the candidates to maintain the email ID and mobile number given in the NEET PG 2026 application form during the entire process of examination, counselling and admission.