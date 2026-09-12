NEET PG 2026: NBEMS Issues Clarification After Exam Date Incorrectly Mentioned As September 5 In Aadhaar Email; Corrected Emails To Be Sent Shortly | AI

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued a clarification after the NEET PG 2026 examination date was incorrectly mentioned as September 5 in an Aadhaar authentication email sent to some candidates.

The NEET PG 2026 examination was conducted on August 30, 2026. According to NBEMS, the error appeared in the opening line of emails sent to a group of candidates confirming successful Aadhaar authentication on the day of the examination.

The board clarified that the date and time of Aadhaar authentication mentioned in the body of the email are correct.

NBEMS Clarifies NEET PG Aadhaar Email Error

As per UIDAI requirements, NBEMS is sending email communications to NEET PG 2026 candidates confirming successful Aadhaar authentication carried out on the day of the examination.

However, in emails sent today to some candidates who appeared for NEET PG 2026 on August 30, the examination date was inadvertently mentioned as September 5, 2026, in the opening line.

NBEMS clarified that the incorrect date does not affect the Aadhaar authentication details recorded in the email.

“The date and time of Aadhaar authentication mentioned below in the said email is correct,” the board said.

Corrected Emails To Be Sent Shortly

NBEMS has apologised for the error and confirmed that corrected emails will be issued to all candidates who received the communication containing the incorrect examination date.

“Error in the email sent is regretted. Corrected emails will be sent to all such candidates shortly,” the board said.

Candidates who received the email with the incorrect date therefore do not need to treat September 5 as the NEET PG examination date. The NEET PG 2026 examination was held on August 30, 2026, and the incorrect date was limited to the email communication.