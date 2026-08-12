NEET PG 2026: NBEMS Clarifies Test City Allocation Error, Correct Details Sent To Candidates

NBEMS Clarifies Test City Allocation Error | X @NBEMS_Official

NEET PG 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued an important notice regarding the test city allocation for candidates appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2026.

NBEMS said that the test city allocation for NEET-PG 2026 applicants has been informed as per schedule through the NBEMS website. However, due to some technical issues, the test city information sent to some candidates through SMS was incorrect.

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) issues an update:



The test city allocation for NEET-PG 2026 applicants has been informed as per schedule.



Due to technical issues, incorrect test-city information was sent to some candidates through SMS. Correct… pic.twitter.com/GrTYp0iAJJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 12, 2026

According to the board, “Due to some technical issues, the test city informed to some candidates through SMS was incorrect. SMS and Emails indicating correct test city allotted have been sent thereafter.” NBEMS further clarified that “The correct details of test city are also published in applicant portal of all candidates at NBEMS website.”

The board has advised candidates to check the official NBEMS website for accurate information regarding their allotted test city. “Applicants are advised to refer NBEMS website for accurate information of test city allotted,” it said.

Candidates who received incorrect test city information through SMS should therefore check the test city details available on their applicant portal and follow the latest information provided by NBEMS.

NEET PG 2026: Beware Of Fake Websites

NBEMS has also advised candidates to rely only on official communications and websites for updates related to NEET-PG 2026.

Candidates can refer to the official NBEMS websites, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in, for authentic information and further updates regarding the examination.

Candidates should avoid relying on information circulated through unofficial websites or social media platforms, particularly when checking important details such as their allotted examination city.