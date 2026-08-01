NEET-PG 2026: Health Minister J.P. Nadda Reviews Security, Technology & Exam Preparedness; 2.73 Lakh Candidates Registered

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday, August 1, 2026 reviewed the preparedness for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2026, with the focus on ensuring that the examination is conducted smoothly, securely and transparently.

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Union Health Minister Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda Reviews Preparedness for NEET-PG 2026; Student-Centric Reforms to Ensure Smooth, Secure and Transparent Examination



Union Health Minister Urges NEET-PG 2026 Aspirants Not to Fall Prey to Rumours; Reiterates Robust… pic.twitter.com/XCerwTnRQp — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) August 1, 2026

The NEET-PG 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on August 30, 2026. According to PIB, during the review meeting, Nadda assessed preparations being made by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), technology partners and other agencies involved in the conduct of the examination.

The review covered examination logistics, arrangements for candidates, security measures and technology-based interventions planned for this year's test.

2.73 Lakh candidates registered for NEET-PG 2026

According to the Health Ministry, 2,73,183 candidates have successfully registered for NEET-PG 2026. This represents an increase of more than 12.5% compared with the previous year.

The examination will be conducted in a single shift across approximately 340 cities and more than 1,300 examination centres.

The wider network of examination cities and centres is intended to improve accessibility for candidates appearing for the postgraduate medical entrance examination.

Nadda warns candidates against exam rumours

One of the key messages from the review meeting was a warning to candidates against rumours and fraudulent claims related to the examination.

Nadda said the final question paper is selected through a secure, encrypted and time-bound process shortly before the examination begins. Multiple technological and operational safeguards are used to maintain the confidentiality of the paper until the scheduled start of the test.

The Minister said claims that anyone has accessed the question paper in advance are false and intended to mislead candidates.

Aspirants have been advised to rely only on official information issued by NBEMS and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Candidates have also been asked to report suspicious activities or attempts to use unfair means.

NEET-PG 2026: Key student-centric changes

The government has introduced several measures aimed at making the examination process more convenient for candidates.

Three state preferences for test centres

Candidates are required to provide three state preferences while applying for the examination. Their correspondence state must be entered as the first preference.

The arrangement is intended to help candidates get examination centres closer to their place of residence.

Test City information before exam

Candidates will receive information about their allotted test city nearly three weeks before the examination.

This is expected to give candidates more time to make arrangements for travel and accommodation.

Revised Question Pattern

The NEET-PG 2026 examination has been rationalised to 180 questions, which candidates will have to answer within 210 minutes.

The change is aimed at providing candidates with more time per question while retaining the overall examination duration.

Aadhaar-Based Authentication

Aadhaar-based authentication will be used both during the application process and on the day of the examination.

In cases where fingerprint authentication is unsuccessful, iris-based biometric verification will be used as an alternative. The measure is intended to strengthen candidate authentication and prevent impersonation.

Multi-Layered Security Arrangements

The Health Minister also reviewed the security framework planned for NEET-PG 2026.

The arrangements include:

Advance sealing and verification of examination centres

CCTV surveillance

Biometric authentication

Candidate frisking

Deployment of signal jammers

Dynamic computing and monitoring systems

Live monitoring through central and regional command centres

Real-time supervision by independent observers and appraisers

More than 60,000 examination functionaries are expected to be deployed for the smooth conduct of the examination.

Question Paper security strengthened

The question paper preparation and delivery process has also been reinforced with several security layers.

According to the ministry, the process involves encryption, secure offline preparation and time-bound finalisation of the question paper shortly before the examination.

Digital decryption will be carried out in a controlled manner only at the scheduled commencement of the examination.

The arrangements are aimed at ensuring that the question paper remains confidential until the test begins.

Dedicated email for reporting unfair practices

NBEMS has also operationalised a dedicated email facility for candidates and others to report instances of impersonation, touting and other unfair means.

The examination body is also issuing advisories to candidates to increase awareness about potential fraudulent activities and encourage them to remain vigilant.

Nadda directed all agencies involved in the examination to maintain close coordination and ensure that candidates do not face unnecessary difficulties during the process.

The review meeting was attended by senior officials, including Union Health Ministry Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, DGHS Dr Loveneesh K Krishna, NBEMS President Dr Abhijat Sheth, Additional Secretary Dr Vinod Kotwal, NMC Secretary Dr Raghav Langer and NBEMS Honorary Executive Director Dr Minu Bajpai, among others.

With NEET-PG 2026 scheduled for August 30, authorities are now working towards completing the remaining preparations while asking candidates to depend on official updates rather than unverified claims circulating online.