NEET PG 2026: Extended Selective Edit Window Closes Today At 11:55 PM; Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2026: Extended Selective Edit Window Closes Today | X @NBEMS_Official

NEET PG 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the final selective edit window for NEET PG 2026 today, August 15, 2026. Candidates whose photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions were rejected or did not meet the prescribed image upload specifications must complete the required corrections before the deadline.

As per the NBEMS notice, the final selective edit window opened on August 12 at 1 PM and will remain available until 11:55 PM today, August 15. The facility is intended for candidates whose uploaded images were found to be non-compliant with the prescribed requirements.

CLICK HERE to view the List of candidates who need to correct their images in their NEET-PG 2026 applications

Direct Link To Check Notification

Direct Link To Make Changes

NEET PG 2026 Image Correction: Important Dates

Selective edit window opened: August 12, 2026, at 1 PM

Last date for correction: August 15, 2026

Window closes: 11:55 PM

NBEMS has advised candidates to check the status of their uploaded photograph, signature and thumb impression and make corrections if required. Candidates who have not yet corrected rejected images should complete the process before the window closes.

The examination authority has also clarified that no further opportunity for image correction will be provided after the final selective edit window closes.

NEET PG 2026 Image Correction: Who Needs To Make Changes?

The final edit facility is applicable to candidates whose photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions do not comply with the image upload instructions prescribed by NBEMS.

Candidates should check their registered email address for communication from NBEMS regarding the status of their uploaded images. They should also log in to the official NEET PG 2026 application portal to verify whether any image has been rejected and requires correction.

Failure to correct a rejected image within the prescribed deadline may affect the candidate's NEET PG 2026 application.

NEET PG 2026: How To Check NEET PG 2026 Image Status

Candidates can follow these steps to check and correct their uploaded images:

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Log in using the credentials associated with the NEET PG 2026 application.

Step 3: Check the status of the uploaded photograph, signature and thumb impression.

Step 4: If any image has been rejected, follow the instructions provided for correction.

Step 5: Upload the corrected image in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Submit the required changes within the selective edit window.

Step 7: Keep a copy of the confirmation or updated application for future reference.

Candidates are advised to complete the correction process before 11:55 PM today to avoid any last-minute issues.

NBEMS has also advised candidates to keep the registered email ID and mobile number active throughout the NEET PG 2026 examination, counselling and admission process.