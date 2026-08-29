NEET PG 2026 Exam Tomorrow: NBEMS Issues Advisory; Check Reporting Time, Entry Rules And Prohibited Items

NEET PG 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 examination tomorrow, August 30, in a single shift across test centres in the country. Ahead of the examination, NBEMS has issued a detailed test-day advisory for candidates covering reporting time, entry requirements, security checks and items prohibited inside the examination premises.

According to the advisory dated August 29, the NEET PG 2026 exam will be held from 9 AM to 12:30 PM through a computer-based platform. Candidates are required to report at the Reporting Counter by 7 AM, while the entry gate will close at 8:30 AM.

NEET PG 2026 exam timings and reporting time

Candidates should keep the following timings in mind:

Exam date: August 30, 2026

Exam timing: 9 AM to 12:30 PM

Reporting at centre: 7 AM

Entry gate closes: 8:30 AM

Mode: Computer-based examination

Shifts: Single shift

NBEMS has advised candidates to reach the test centre well before the reporting and entry deadlines, taking into account traffic, weather, local conditions and possible delays in reaching the Reporting Counter.

Security checks at NEET PG exam centres

Candidates will undergo frisking when entering the test centre. The security process will include the use of a Hand-Held Metal Detector (HHMD).

NBEMS has advised candidates to arrive sufficiently early to avoid inconvenience or delays caused by the mandatory security checks.

NEET PG 2026: Items not allowed inside exam centre

NBEMS has clarified that several categories of items will not be allowed beyond the security check point under any circumstances.

Stationery and study material:

Printed or written textual material

Notes

Plastic pouches

Calculators

Pens and writing instruments

Erasers and other stationery items

Electronic devices:

Mobile phones

Earphones

Microphones

Pagers

Wristwatches

Smartwatches

Health or fitness bands

Electronic rings

Electronic pens

Scanners

Tablets

AI-enabled glasses

Pen drives

Other electronic or communication devices

Jewellery and ornaments:

Bracelets

Rings

Earrings

Nose pins

Chains or necklaces

Pendants

Badges

Brooches and similar ornaments

Other personal belongings:

Wallets

Car keys

Goggles or sunglasses

AI-enabled glasses

Handbags

Belts

Masks

Gloves

Caps

Candidates are also prohibited from carrying opened or packed eatables, soft drinks and water bottles beyond the security check point.

Any other electronic or communication device that could potentially be used for adopting unfair means is also prohibited. This includes wireless devices, Bluetooth-enabled devices and spy cameras.

What if a candidate needs medicines or medical devices?

Candidates who need to carry medicines, medical assistance devices or prostheses to the examination centre have been advised to carry the relevant supporting medical documents.

NBEMS warns candidates against question paper scams

NBEMS has also cautioned candidates against individuals claiming to have access to the NEET PG question paper, answer key or other confidential examination material.

Candidates have been advised not to believe or respond to such claims made through WhatsApp, Telegram, social media, telephone calls, email or any other platform.

Any such information should immediately be reported to NBEMS at reportumc@natboard.edu.in and/or to the appropriate law-enforcement agency.

Candidates advised to rely on official information

NBEMS has urged candidates not to rely on rumours, unverified social media posts or messages circulated by third parties.

Candidates should rely only on information published on the official NBEMS website or communicated through its official channels for updates related to NEET PG 2026.

With the examination scheduled for August 30, candidates should carefully review their admit card and the latest advisory, reach the designated centre well in advance and avoid carrying any prohibited items.