NEET PG 2026 Correction Window Closes Tomorrow July 28 At natboard.edu.in; Check Editable And Non-Editable Details

NEET PG 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the NEET PG 2026 application correction session tomorrow, July 28, allowing registered applicants to change specific details on their application forms.

After submitting their NEET PG 2026 application successfully, candidates can modify their eligibility information by visiting natboard.edu.in, the official NBEMS website. NBEMS has made it clear that requests for adjustments made offline will not be accepted.

Direct Link To Make Changes

Important dates

Correction window opens: July 25, 2026

Last date to edit application: July 28, 2026

Editable application details

During the correction period, candidates can update the following information:

Date of birth

Gender

Category (SC/ST/OBC/General)

PwD status

EWS status

Academic qualifications

Non-editable details

NBEMS has specified that the following details will remain non-editable:

Candidate's name

Category

Email ID

Nationality

Exam city

Mobile number

Steps to edit application form

Candidates can make modifications by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to natboard.edu.in, the official NBEMS website.

Step 2: Click on "Examinations" and choose "NEET PG."

Step 3: Select "Applicant Login" and enter your login information.

Step 4: After making the required adjustments, click "Save and Next" each time.

Step 5: Carefully go over the updated application form.

Step 6: Download a copy of the amended form for your records and submit it.

Only qualifying fields may be changed during the correction session, so candidates are urged to carefully check all information before submitting the updated application. Applicants should visit the official NBEMS website for the most recent information and comprehensive guidelines.

Direct Link To Make Changes

Candidates can use the Helpdesk tab, which is accessible after applicant login, or call the helpdesk at +91 7996165333 from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM on all days excluding Sundays and gazetted holidays.