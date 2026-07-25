NEET PG 2026 Correction Window Begins Today; Candidates Can Edit Application Details Till July 28

NEET PG 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the NEET PG 2026 application correction window today, July 25, allowing registered candidates to make changes to specific details in their application forms.

Candidates who have successfully submitted their NEET PG 2026 application can edit eligible information by logging in through the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in. The correction facility will remain available until July 28, 2026. NBEMS has clarified that requests for corrections submitted through offline modes will not be entertained.

Direct Link To Make Changes

NEET PG 2026 correction window: Important dates

Correction window opens: July 25, 2026

Last date to edit application: July 28, 2026

NEET PG 2026 correction window: Details that can be edited

During the correction period, candidates can update the following information:

Date of birth

Gender

Category (SC/ST/OBC/General)

PwD status

EWS status

Academic qualifications

NEET PG 2026 correction window: Details that cannot be changed

NBEMS has specified that the following details will remain non-editable:

Candidate's name

Category

Email ID

Nationality

Exam city

Mobile number

NEET PG 2026 correction window: How to edit the application form

Candidates can follow these steps to make corrections:

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Go to the "Examinations" section and select "NEET PG."

Step 3: Click on "Applicant Login" and sign in using your credentials.

Step 4: Make the necessary changes and click "Save and Next" after each update.

Step 5: Review the modified application form carefully.

Step 6: Submit the updated form and download a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to verify all details carefully before submitting the corrected application, as only eligible fields can be modified during the correction window. For the latest updates and detailed guidelines, applicants should refer to the official NBEMS website.

Helpdesk details

In case of any issues, candidates can contact the helpdesk by phone at +91 7996165333 from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM on all days except Sundays and gazetted holidays, or raise a query through the Helpdesk tab, which can be accessed after applicant login.