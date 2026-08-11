NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip To Be Released Today At natboard.edu.in; Here's How To Access

NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip To Be Released Today | Representative Image

NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is scheduled to release the NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip today, August 11, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) can check their allotted exam city through the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The city intimation slip will assist candidates in determining the city where their examination centre will be located and making necessary travel arrangements before the exam. However, candidates should be aware that the city intimation slip is not the NEET PG admit card and does not include the exact examination centre details.

The NEET PG 2026 admit card is scheduled to be released on August 27, three days before the examination. The NEET PG 2026 exam will be conducted on August 30.

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NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: Important Dates

NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: August 11, 2026

NEET PG 2026 Admit Card: August 27, 2026

NEET PG 2026 Examination: August 30, 2026

NEET PG 2026 Result: September 3, 2026

NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: How To Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to check and download their NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip:

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Examinations' section and select NEET-PG.

Step 3: Click on the relevant application or candidate login link.

Step 4: The NEET PG 2026 session page will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Click on the 'Login' link.

Step 6: Enter the required login credentials, such as the user ID and password.

Step 7: Check the candidate dashboard for the NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip link.

Step 8: Click on the link and download the city intimation slip for future reference.

NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: What Details Will It Contain?

The NEET PG city intimation slip will primarily inform candidates about their assigned examination city. Candidates can use this information to plan their travel and accommodations prior to the examination.

The slip should not be confused with the admissions card. The NEET PG 2026 admit card, which is set to be released on August 27, will include the exact examination venue, reporting time, and other important information required to take the exam.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NBEMS website for the latest updates regarding the city intimation slip, admit card and examination.

NEET PG 2026: HelpDesk

In case of any difficulties, candidates can contact the helpdesk through the phone number at +917996165333 from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM on all days except Sundays and gazetted holidays or raise a query from the helpdesk tab, which can be accessed after applicant login.