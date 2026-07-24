NEET PG 2026 Application Correction Window Opens Tomorrow At natboard.edu.in; Check Editable And Non-Editable Fields

NEET PG 2026 Application Correction Window: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will open the online NEET PG 2026 form correction session to all registered students. If necessary, those who registered for the postgraduate medical entrance exam can update their application information. The NEET PG 2026 form edit feature will be accessible online at natboard.edu.in, the official NBEMS portal.

To make the required adjustments, candidates must log in with their login information. The NEET PG 2026 form correction link will only be accessible online. Requests for form corrections made offline will not be accepted by the authorities.

NEET PG 2026 Application Correction Window: Important Dates

NEET PG Edit Window Opens: July 25, 2026

Last Date To Correct NEET PG Application: July 28, 2026

NEET PG 2026 Application Correction Window: Editable field

Date of Birth

Gender

Category (SC/ST/OBC/General)

PwD Status

EWS Status

Academic Qualifications

NEET PG 2026 Application Correction Window: Step to make the correction

Step 1: Click here or visit natboard.edu.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the "NEET PG" exam tab from the "Examination" section.

Step 3: Select the "Applicant Login" option, enter your assigned login information, and make any necessary modifications.

Step 4: After each modification, select "save and next."

Step 5: The updated NEET PG application form 2025 will show up on the screen.

Step 6: Save the updated application form for later use after downloading it.

NEET PG 2026 Application Correction Window: Uneditable details

Name

Category

Email ID

Nationality

Exam City

Mobile Number

More information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.