NEET PG 2026 Answer Key: NBEMS To Release Provisional Key And Response Sheet Soon For First Time; Check Details

Canva (Representational Image)

NEET PG 2026 Answer Key: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release the provisional answer key and candidates’ response sheets for NEET PG 2026, marking the first time the medical examination authority will make these details available to candidates.

The provisional answer key will be made available through the applicant login on the official NBEMS website, nbe.edu.in. Candidates who appeared for the postgraduate medical entrance examination will be able to check the question IDs, correct answers and their recorded responses once the board activates the facility.

NEET PG 2026 answer key to include response details

According to the NEET PG 2026 information bulletin, candidates will be provided with the question ID numbers, correct answer keys and response sheets through their applicant login.

The details will also include the marks awarded for each question according to the prescribed marking scheme. Candidates will therefore be able to compare their responses with the provisional key and get an indication of their probable scores.

The release of the provisional key comes as a significant change in the NEET PG examination process. NBEMS has decided to provide the information following directions from the Supreme Court, which called for greater transparency by making raw scores, answer keys and normalisation-related details available.

NEET PG 2026 Answer Key: Steps to download

Once the links are activated, candidates can follow these steps to access their provisional answer key and response sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2026 section on the homepage.

Step 3: Open the NEET PG 2026 candidate portal.

Step 4: Log in using the required credentials.

Step 5: Click on the link for the NEET PG 2026 provisional answer key and response sheet.

Step 6: The answer key and response details will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and save the document for future reference.

Candidates can use the provisional answer key and response sheet to calculate or estimate their scores based on the NEET PG marking scheme.

NEET PG 2026 Exam held on August 30

NBEMS conducted NEET PG 2026 on August 30 in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

As many as 2,73,096 candidates registered for the examination, while 2,65,980 candidates appeared at 1,111 designated test centres across the country.

Of those who appeared, around 2,63,535 candidates were able to complete the examination.