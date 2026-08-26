NEET PG 2026 Admit Card Released: Download Hall Ticket For August 30 Exam; Check Timings, Result Date & Internship Deadline | File photo

NEET PG 2026 admit card: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 admit card is available on the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences' (NBEMS) official website at natboard.edu.in. Applicants must enter information like their user ID and password in order to download the hall pass.

The computer-based NEET PG 2026 exam will take place on August 30 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the results will be released on September 30, 2026. The internship must be completed by September 30, 2026.

Direct link to check the official announcement

Direct link to download the admit card

NEET PG 2026: Important Dates & Times

Admit Card: Available now

NEET PG 2026 Exam: August 30, 2026

Exam Time: 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Result Date: September 30, 2026

Internship Completion Deadline: September 30, 2026

NEET PG Admit card 2026: Steps to download admit card

Use the instructions below to download the NEET PG 2026 hall pass:

Step 1: Go to natboard.edu.in, the NBEMS's official website.

Step 2: Navigate to the NEET PG 2026 section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click the link to log in as a candidate.

Step 4: Enter the information, including the password and registered user ID.

Step 5: The screen will show the NEET PG 2026 admit card.

Step 6: Take a printout of the NEET PG admit card after downloading it for your records.

NEET PG Admit card 2026: Details mentioned on admit card

Details Mentioned on NEET PG 2026 Admit Card

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Application ID

Photograph

Examination centre address

Examination date and time

Reporting time

Exam-day instructions

NEET PG 2026: Exam Pattern

Number of Questions

180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

Question Format

Each question will have four response options.

Questions will be in English.

Duration: 3 hours 30 minutes

Marking Scheme

Correct answer: +4 marks

Incorrect answer: -1 mark

Unattempted question: No marks

Maximum Marks - 800 marks