NEET PG 2026 Admit Card Released: Download Hall Ticket For August 30 Exam; Check Timings, Result Date & Internship Deadline

NEET PG 2026 admit card: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 admit card is available on the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences' (NBEMS) official website at natboard.edu.in. Applicants must enter information like their user ID and password in order to download the hall pass.
The computer-based NEET PG 2026 exam will take place on August 30 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the results will be released on September 30, 2026. The internship must be completed by September 30, 2026.
Direct link to check the official announcement
Direct link to download the admit card
NEET PG 2026: Important Dates & Times
Admit Card: Available now
NEET PG 2026 Exam: August 30, 2026
Exam Time: 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM
Result Date: September 30, 2026
Internship Completion Deadline: September 30, 2026
NEET PG Admit card 2026: Steps to download admit card
Use the instructions below to download the NEET PG 2026 hall pass:
Step 1: Go to natboard.edu.in, the NBEMS's official website.
Step 2: Navigate to the NEET PG 2026 section on the homepage.
Step 3: Click the link to log in as a candidate.
Step 4: Enter the information, including the password and registered user ID.
Step 5: The screen will show the NEET PG 2026 admit card.
Step 6: Take a printout of the NEET PG admit card after downloading it for your records.
NEET PG Admit card 2026: Details mentioned on admit card
Details Mentioned on NEET PG 2026 Admit Card
Candidate’s name
Roll number
Application ID
Photograph
Examination centre address
Examination date and time
Reporting time
Exam-day instructions
NEET PG 2026: Exam Pattern
Number of Questions
180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs)
Question Format
Each question will have four response options.
Questions will be in English.
Duration: 3 hours 30 minutes
Marking Scheme
Correct answer: +4 marks
Incorrect answer: -1 mark
Unattempted question: No marks
Maximum Marks - 800 marks