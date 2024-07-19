NEET PG 2024: Test City Selection Window Opens Today, Admit Cards To Be Released On August 8

Representative Photo |

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) has released the list of test cities for NEET PG 2024 and will open the test city selection window portal today, July 19. Candidates will be required to choose their preferred test cities again, as the previously issued admit cards are no longer valid.

Candidates can select their test cities by visiting the official website at natboard.edu.in until July 22. The NBEMS NEET PG 2024 admit card will be released on August 8, and the test cities of the candidates will be issued to them on July 29 at their registered email IDs.

“The test center venue in the test city allocated shall be intimated through admit card which shall be released on 8th August 2024 at NBEMS website,” reads the official notice.

NEET PG 2024, which was earlier scheduled for June 23, will now be held on August 11. The cut-off date for eligibility remains August 15, 2024. Candidates must provide choices for four preferred test cities, and the allocation will be done randomly.

In cases where a test center cannot be provided in the preferred test cities, candidates will be allocated a test center in a nearby location. Candidates who fail to provide preferences will be allocated a test center by NBEMS anywhere in the country.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.