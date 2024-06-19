NEET PG 2024 Admit Card To Be Released In Batches: How To Download & Important Instructions

Representational pic

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially released the admit cards for NEET PG 2024. Candidates can now download their admit cards from the official websites, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The examination is scheduled for June 23, 2024.

They are advised to regularly check their accounts for updates.

The notice states, "The admit cards shall be issued "batch-wise".. Applicants for NEET-PG 2024 are advised to check their applicant login accounts on NEET-PG 2024 index page at NBEMS website natboard.edu.in periodically for admit card."

NBEMS has clarified that it does not send emails or SMS messages regarding securing good marks or merit positions in any exams. Candidates are cautioned against unscrupulous agents or touts making such false claims. The NEET PG 2024 exam is scheduled for June 23, 2024, from 9 am to 12:30 pm, lasting three hours and 30 minutes.

Here’s how candidates can download their NEET PG 2024 admit cards:

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. Navigate to the NEET-PG section on the homepage.

3. Click on the application link and enter the required details.

4. After submitting the details, a link to download the e-admit card will be displayed.

5. Click on the link to initiate the download process.

6. The admit card link will be activated as per the scheduled release date.

7. Take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

8. Carefully read the instructions mentioned on the admit card to avoid any last-minute confusion.

Candidates appearing for the NEET PG 2024 examination must also adhere to the following guidelines:

- Beware of fraudulent emails, SMS, or calls claiming to provide exam-related information or assistance.

- Carry the printed copy of the admit card issued by NBEMS.

- Present a government-issued photo identification proof in original and photocopy.

- Carry a photocopy of Permanent/Provisional SMC/MCI/NMC registration of MBBS qualification.

Failure to produce any of the above documents at the exam center will result in disqualification from appearing in the exam.