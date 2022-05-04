NEET PG 2022 application correction window closes today

The application correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 will be shut on Wednesday, May 4. Candidates can make corrections to the application form on the official website- nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2022 admit card will be released soon, as the application process has been closed. Since NEET PG 2022 is not likely to be postponed, the exam will be held as scheduled on May 21.

For more details on NEET PG 2022 exam, please visit the website- nbe.edu.in.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 12:08 PM IST