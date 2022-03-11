NEET PG 2021 Counselling: MCC releases circular Regarding Conversion Of Unfilled NRI, Minority Seats

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notification concerning the conversion of unfilled NRI and minority seats.

The MCC said that the unfilled NRI/Muslim Minority/Jain Minority seats will be transformed into Indian national seats after the exhaustion of all the eligible candidates during the NEET PG 2021 counselling mop-up round before reverting to the respective deemed university.

To check the notification, candidates can visit the official website - mcc.nic.in.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 04:00 PM IST