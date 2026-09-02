NEET MDS Round 1 Provisional Result 2026 Out At mcc.nic.in; 1,521 Candidates Allotted Seats, Grievance Window Open Till 12:30 PM

NEET MDS Round 1 Provisional Result 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional seat allotment result for NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Round 1. The allotment list was issued through a notice dated September 1, 2026, along with an 82-page provisional seat allotment PDF containing the details of candidates, allotted institutes and MDS courses.

As per the provisional allotment list, 1,521 candidates have been allotted seats in Round 1. The list includes allotments under different quotas and categories across participating dental institutions.

MCC has clarified that the result is provisional and indicative and may change before the final result is published. Candidates have been advised to carefully verify their allotment details and report any discrepancy through the MCC Candidate Grievances and Query Redressal System.

Direct link to check the official announcement

Direct link to check the seat allotment list

NEET MDS Round 1 result deadline

Candidates who find any discrepancy in their provisional allotment can raise the issue with MCC up to 12:30 PM on September 2, 2026.

The grievance has to be submitted through the Candidate Login Portal using the Candidates Grievances and Query Redressal System.

MCC has also made it clear that the provisional allotment does not confer any right over the allotted seat. Candidates cannot challenge the provisional result before a court of law.

Candidates should wait for final result

The MCC notice specifically advises candidates not to approach the allotted college or institute at this stage.

Candidates should approach their allotted institution only after the Final Result is declared by MCC. The provisional allotment can undergo changes based on the discrepancies or grievances received during the objection window.

The provisional PDF contains the following details for each candidate:

Rank

Allotted quota

Allotted institute

MDS course allotted

Allotted category

Candidate category

Remarks

The list ends with 1,521 candidates, with the final entries appearing on Page 82 of the allotment document.

Top NEET MDS ranks among early allottees

The provisional list shows that Rank 1 has been allotted Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi, under the All India quota.

The next allotments include:

Rank 3: Prosthodontics and Crown and Bridge at Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi.

Rank 4: Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics at Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi.

Rank 5: Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics at Faculty of Dental Sciences, KGMU, Lucknow.

Rank 6: Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Faculty of Dental Sciences, KGMU, Lucknow.

Rank 7: Prosthodontics and Crown and Bridge at Faculty of Dental Sciences, KGMU, Lucknow.

Rank 8: Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics at Faculty of Dental Sciences, KGMU, Lucknow.

Rank 9: Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Dr Ziauddin Ahmad Dental College, AMU, Aligarh.

Rank 10: Prosthodontics and Crown and Bridge at the Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi.

The allotment list also includes seats at several government and private/deemed dental institutions across the country.

Quotas included in Round 1 allotment

The provisional result uses multiple quota abbreviations. These include:

AM: Aligarh Muslim University

AI: All India

BH: Banaras Hindu University

DU: Delhi University Quota

IP: IP University Quota

JM: Jain Minority Quota

MM: Muslim Minority Quota

NR: Non-Resident Indian

PS: Self-Financed Merit Seat

The allotment list also identifies candidates under categories such as OBC-NCL, General-EWS, Open, SC and ST, along with the corresponding PwD categories where applicable.

Instruction for category or quota changes

MCC has issued a specific instruction for candidates whose category or quota has changed in the same institution and subject.

Such candidates must obtain the online-generated relieving letter and get admission against the changed category or quota seat at the allotted institution. They must also obtain a fresh online-generated admission letter for the changed category or quota seat.

MCC has warned that failure to complete this process may result in cancellation of the allotted seat due to non-admission.

NEET MDS Round 1 Provisional Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates can check the provisional allotment through the MCC MDS counselling portal.

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website.

Step 2: Open the MDS Counselling 2026 section.

Step 3: Look for the link related to the Provisional Result for MDS Round 1 Counselling 2026.

Step 4: Download the provisional seat allotment PDF.

Step 5: Search for your NEET MDS rank in the PDF to check the allotted quota, institute, course and category.

MCC's official MDS counselling page lists the Provisional Result MDS Round 1 Counselling 2026 among the current events.

What candidates should do now

Candidates should first verify all details mentioned against their counselling choices and NEET MDS rank. If they identify an error, they must submit their grievance within the deadline of 12:30 PM on September 2.

Those who receive an allotment should wait for MCC's final Round 1 result before approaching the allotted college, as the provisional result is subject to change.