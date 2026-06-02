NEET MDS Result 2026 To Be OUT Today At natboard.in; Check Steps To Download Scorecard

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NEET MDS Result 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to released the NEET MDS 2026 result by today, June 2, 2026.

Through the official portals, candidates who took the NEET MDS exam on May 2, 2026, will be able to view their results. The NEET MDS 2026 results will be released by NBEMS in two distinct PDF files, one of which will include the candidates' ranks and the overall merit list.

The ranks of candidates qualified for the All India 50% quota seats are listed in the second PDF. Later on, the NEET MDS 2026 scorecard will be made available via the candidate login portal.

NEET MDS Result 2026: Steps To Check NEET MDS Result 2026

Step 1: Go the official website at natboard.in

Step 2: Select the "Examinations" area.

Step 3: Choose "NEET MDS" from the category of entry exams.

Step 4: Click the result link after opening the NEET MDS 2026 section.

Step 5: The PDF result notification will show up on the screen.

Step 6: Launch the PDF of the NEET MDS merit list.

Step 7: Verify your outcome and save the PDF for further use.

NEET MDS Result 2026: Details Expected On NEET MDS 2026 Result

The NEET MDS 2026 result is expected to include key details such as the candidate's Roll Number, Application ID, total marks obtained out of 960, and their All India Rank (AIR). Candidates are advised to carefully verify all information mentioned in the scorecard after downloading it and report any discrepancies, if found, to the concerned authorities.

NEET MDS Result 2026: Tie-breaking criteria

If two or more candidates secure the same score in NEET MDS 2026, the following tie-breaking rules will be applied in order:

Candidate with fewer incorrect responses in the entire paper (Part A and Part B combined) will be ranked higher.

Candidate with higher marks in Part B of the question paper will be given preference.

Candidate with fewer incorrect responses in Part B will be ranked higher.

Candidate with a higher aggregate percentage in all BDS Professional Examinations will be placed higher in the merit list.