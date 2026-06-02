NEET MDS Result 2026 Released At natboard.edu.in; Check Merit List & Rank Details

NEET MDS Result 2026: The NEET MDS 2026 results have been made public by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Those who sat the NEET MDS exam on May 2, 2026, will be able to see their results via the official portals. NBEMS will release the NEET MDS 2026 results in two separate PDF files, one of which will contain the total merit list and the ranks of the candidates.

Direct link to check the result

NEET MDS Result 2026: Steps To Check NEET MDS Result 2026

Step 1: Go the official website at natboard.in

Step 2: Choose the "Examinations" section.

Step 3: Select "NEET MDS" from the entry exam category.

Step 4: After accessing the NEET MDS 2026 area, click the result link.

Step 5: The screen will display the PDF outcome notification.

Step 6: Open the NEET MDS merit list in PDF format.

Step 7: Check your results and store the PDF for further use.

Direct link to check the result

NEET MDS Result 2026: Details Expected On NEET MDS 2026 Result

Important information including the candidate's Roll Number, Application ID, total score out of 960, and All India Rank (AIR) are anticipated to be included in the NEET MDS 2026 result. After obtaining the scorecard, candidates are urged to thoroughly check all of the information it contains and report any inconsistencies to the relevant authorities.

NEET MDS Result 2026: Tie-breaking criteria

The following tie-breaking guidelines will be used in the following sequence if two or more applicants receive the same score on NEET MDS 2026:

A candidate will be graded higher if they complete both Part A and Part B of the paper with fewer incorrect answers.

Preference will be given to the candidate who scored higher in Part B of the question paper.

A candidate will be graded higher if they provide fewer incorrect answers in Part B.

A candidate will be ranked higher on the merit list if they have a better overall percentage throughout all BDS Professional Examinations.