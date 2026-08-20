NEET MDS Counselling 2026: MCC Revises Round 1 Schedule At mcc.nic.in; Check New Registration & Choice Filling Dates

Official announcement

NEET MDS Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued the revised schedule for NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Round 1, where candidates will get fresh dates for registration, choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting.

This revised schedule is available on the official MCC website - mcc.nic.in. Those candidates who qualify for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2026 must go through this schedule carefully, especially those dates related to registration and choice locking.

MCC is conducting the counselling for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100% seats in deemed universities and AFMS for MDS programmes.

Direct link to check the official announcement

NEET MDS Counselling 2026: Revised Round 1 schedule

As per the new counselling calendar, the candidates will be able to use the following dates:

Tentative Seat Matrix verification by Participating Institutes: August 17, 2026

Registration and Fee Payment: August 18 - August 29, 2026, till 12:00 noon on August 29 according to server time

Payment facility: Up to 4:00 PM on August 29, 2026

Choice Filling: August 19 - August 30, 2026, till 11:59 PM on August 30

Choice Locking: August 29 from 6:00 PM to August 30, 2026, till 11:59 PM

Processing of Seat Allotment: August 31 - September 1, 2026

Result of Round 1 Seat Allotment: September 2, 2026

Reporting and Joining: September 3 - September 11, 2026

Data Verification of Joined Candidates by Institutes: September 12 - September 13, 2026

It is important for the candidates to remember that there are different deadlines for the process of registration and choice filling.

NEET MDS Counselling 2026: Documents required for counselling

Candidates should keep the necessary documents ready before beginning the counselling process and while reporting to an allotted institute.

The key documents include:

NEET MDS 2026 scorecard

NEET MDS 2026 admit card

BDS degree certificate

Internship completion certificate

Dental registration certificate

Academic certificates and mark sheets

Category certificate, wherever applicable

Any other documents specified by MCC or the allotted college

Candidates should also check the requirements of the institute allotted to them, as colleges may ask for additional documents at the time of reporting.

NEET MDS Counselling 2026: Steps to register

Candidates can register themselves online for the MCC counselling in the following manner:

Step 1: Open the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Enter the NEET PG counselling page and then choose NEET MDS Counselling 2026.

Step 3: Click on the registration link for Round 1.

Step 4: Fill in the required NEET MDS and personal details.

Step 5: Pay the respective fee and security deposit using the online payment option.

Step 6: Log in to the counselling portal after completing registration and fill up the preferences of MDS colleges and courses.

Step 7: Validate the chosen preferences and lock the same in the prescribed period of time.

Step 8: Download and keep the printed copies of the registration form and choice filling form.

NEET MDS Counselling 2026: Choice filling important for allotment

The choice-filling stage is particularly important because the preferences submitted by candidates are considered during the seat allotment process.

Candidates should therefore check the college, course and quota details before locking their choices. Once choices are locked, candidates should keep track of the Round 1 allotment result on the MCC website.

Those allotted seats and willing to take admission will have to report to the respective institute between September 3 and September 11, 2026, along with the required original documents and other admission formalities.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official MCC website for any further changes or notices related to the NEET MDS Counselling 2026 schedule.