NEET MDS Admit Card 2026 Released At natboard.edu.in; Download Hall Ticket Now

NEET MDS Admit Card 2026: The 2026 NEET MDS admit card has been made available by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences. Using their user ID and password, students taking the postgraduate dentistry exam can download their NEET MDS admission card 2026. Hall passes can only be downloaded online at natboard.edu.in by enrolled students. Students need to print two or three copies of their hall pass and download their admission card.

Direct link to dowload admit card

NEET MDS Admit Card 2026: Important dates

Admit Card Release Date: April 29, 2026

NEET MDS 2026 Exam Date: May 2, 2026

NEET MDS Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card

The following describes how to download a NEET MDS admit card:

Step 1: Go to natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Click the link for the 2026 NEET MDS admission card.

Step 3: Enter your login information, including your password and user ID.

Step 4: Enter information to obtain the hall pass.

Step 5: Download and print the 2026 NEET MDS hall pass.

Direct link to dowload admit card

NEET MDS Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on admit card

Students must carefully verify all details mentioned on their NEET MDS Hall Ticket 2026 after downloading it. The admit card should include the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, exam timing, examination centre address, and important instructions for the exam day. In case of any error or mismatch, candidates should contact the concerned authorities immediately.