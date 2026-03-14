NEET MDS 2026 Registration Live At natboard.edu.in; Check Important Dates And Application Process

NEET MDS 2026 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the registration process for the NEET MDS 2026 on the official website. Interested candidates will be able to register for the exam by adding their personal details, application details, and required documents.

In case of any issues with the registration, candidates can reach out via mail at mccpostgraduate@gmail.com or call at 0120-4073500/1800 102 7637/0120-4073500.

NEET MDS 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the NEET MDS 2026 registration dates below:

Online submission of application form: March 14, 2026 (03:00 PM onwards) to March 30, 2026 (till 11:55 PM)

Edit Window: April 4, 2026, to April 6, 2026

Final Selective Edit Window: April 21, 2026, to April 22, 2026

Test City Intimation: April 22, 2026

Issue of Admit Cards: April 29, 2026

Examination Date: May 2, 2026

Cut-off date for completion of internship towards eligibility for NEET MDS 2026: May 31, 2026

Declaration of Result: By June 2, 2026

NEET MDS 2026 Registration: How To Apply

Candidates can check out the NEET MDS 2026 Registration below:

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in .

On the homepage, Click on the application link

Fill out the user registration form to create a user ID/application ID and a password.

User ID and password will be sent via SMS.

Complete the application form and upload your photo, scanned signature, thumb impression, and required documents.

Choose your test city and pay the exam fee.

Accept the declaration and submit the application.

Take a printout of the completed application form with the transaction ID and payment status "S" (Successful) for your records.

Direct Link To Apply Here

NEET MDS 2026 Registration: Application Fees

General, OBC, and EWS - Rs 3500

SC, ST, and PWD - Rs 2500

NEET MDS 2026 Registration: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check out the eligibility criteria listed by the NEET MDS 2025 Registrations below:

A candidate for admission to the Master of Dental Surgery course must have a recognized Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from an Indian university or institute, be registered with the State Dental Council, have obtained provisional or permanent registration, and have completed a year-long rotatory internship in an approved / recognized dental college.

A candidate who passed the final qualifying examination (BDS or the foreign dental degree recognized by GoI / DCI) and is undergoing 12-month compulsory rotatory internship / practical training and is likely to complete the same by 31-05-2026 can take up this examination, but he / she shall not be eligible for admission unless he / she has completed the compulsory rotatory internship and obtained provisional or permanent registration on or before 31-05-2026 or the

Dental graduates must also have completed or be expected to complete the 12-month rotatory internship by May 31, 2026.

Candidates should be aware that only aspirants who are currently enrolled in the rotatory internship and are expected to complete it by May 31, 2026, will be considered for exams. However, they will be unable to enroll in MDS courses until they present the internship certificate at the time of counselling.

Check The Official Notification Here

NEET MDS 2026 Registration: Important Points To Note During Registration

If the login password is lost, candidates can retrieve it by clicking on “Forgot Your Password."

Candidates should mention the full name as in the Primary Dental Qualification Certificate during the registartion process.

The candidate's chosen email address must be verified using a system-generated OTP for user creation. The same email ID cannot be used to register more than one user at the same time.

The candidate's preferred email address will be the primary means of communication with the candidate for examination purposes. Information about examinations will be sent to this email address.