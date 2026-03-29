NEET MDS 2026 Registration Concludes Tomorrow By 11:55 PM: Apply Now At natboard.edu.in

NEET MDS 2026 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will close the registration window for NEET MDS 2026 tomorrow, March 30, 2026, at 11:55 PM. Candidates who have not yet applied are advised to complete their application on the official website, natboard.edu.in, before the deadline.

Interested candidates must fill in their personal and academic details, upload required documents, and pay the application fee to complete the process.

Candidates can contact mccpostgraduate@gmail.com or call 0120-4073500/1800 102 7637/0120-4073500 if they have any questions about the registration process.

Direct Link To Apply Here

NEET MDS 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: March 30, 2026 (11:55 PM)

Edit Window: April 4 to April 6, 2026

Final Edit Window: April 21 to April 22, 2026

Test City Intimation: April 22, 2026

Admit Card Release: April 29, 2026

Exam Date: May 2, 2026

Internship Deadline: May 31, 2026

Result Declaration: By June 2, 2026

NEET MDS 2026 Registration: How To Apply

Candidates can check the NEET MDS 2026. Please register below.

Step 1: Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the application link.

Step 3: Fill out the user registration form to generate a user ID/application ID and password.

Step 4: The user ID and password will be sent via SMS.

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload your photo, scanned signature, thumb impression, and required documents.

Step 6: Select your test city and pay the exam fee.

Step 7: Accept the declaration and submit your application.

Step 8: Print out the completed application form with the transaction ID and payment status "S" (Successful) for your records.

NEET MDS 2026 Registration: Application Fees

General, OBC, and EWS - Rs 3500

SC, ST, and PWD - Rs 2500

NEET MDS 2026 Registration: Important Instructions

Candidates are advised not to complete the application form on mobile phones or handheld devices. To receive a User ID and Password, they must first register and provide their registered email address and/or mobile number. After successfully registering, candidates can use their credentials to complete the application form. It is critical to enter details such as name, date of birth, nationality, mobile number, email address, and test city carefully, as they cannot be changed once the registration process is complete.