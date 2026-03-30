NEET MDS 2026 Registration Concludes Today At natboard.edu.in: Apply Now Until 11:55 PM

NEET MDS 2026 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will close the NEET MDS 2026 registration window today, March 30, 2026, at 11:55 p.m. Candidates who have not yet applied are advised to do so on the official website, natboard.edu.in, by the deadline.

To complete the process, interested candidates must fill out their personal and academic information, upload any required documents, and pay the application fee.

Direct Link To Apply Here

NEET MDS 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates for the NEET MDS 2026 Registration:

Last Date to Apply: March 30, 2026 (11:55 PM)

Edit Window Timeline: April 4 to April 6, 2026

Final Edit Window: April 21 to April 22, 2026

Test City Intimation: April 22, 2026

Admit Card Release: April 29, 2026

Exam Date: May 2, 2026

Internship Deadline: May 31, 2026

Result Declaration: By June 2, 2026

NEET MDS 2026 Registration: How To Apply

Candidates can check the NEET MDS 2026. Please register below.

Step 1: Go to the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, click the application link.

Step 3: Complete the user registration form to create a user ID/application ID and password.

Step 4: The user ID and password will be sent as SMS.

Step 5: Complete the application form and upload your photo, scanned signature, thumb impression, and required documents.

Step 6: Choose your test city and pay the exam fee.

Step 7: Accept the declaration and submit the application.

Step 8: Print the completed application form with the transaction ID and payment status "S" (Successful) for your records.

NEET MDS 2026 Registration: Application Fees

General, OBC, and EWS - Rs 3500

SC, ST, and PWD - Rs 2500

NEET MDS 2026 Registration: Important Instructions

Candidates are advised not to fill out the application form using mobile phones or handheld devices. To obtain a User ID and Password, they must first register and enter their registered email address and/or mobile number. Candidates who have successfully registered can use their credentials to fill out the application form. It is critical to enter information such as name, date of birth, nationality, mobile number, email address, and test city carefully because they cannot be changed once the registration process is completed.

Check Official Notification Here