NEET MDS 2026 Final Correction Window Live At natboard.edu; Check Editable Fields Here 

NEET MDS 2026 Final Correction Window: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the final correction window for NEET MDS 2026. Candidates who have registered can make the final changes by visiting the official website at nbe.edu.in .

According to the official website, candidates will have a final edit window from April 21 to April 22, 2026, during which they can correct deficient or incorrect images, such as photographs, signatures, or thumb impressions.

The Notification also states that failure to submit the images in accordance with the guidelines, as well as failure to correct the images, will result in rejection of the application.

In the event of an issue, candidates can contact the helpdesk by phone. +91-7996165333 from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM every day, or submit a query via the helpdesk tab, which is accessible after applicant login.

Direct Link To Make Edits

NEET MDS 2026 Final Correction Window: Important Dates

Final edit window for NEET MDS 2026: April 21 – April 22, 2026

NEET MDS 2026 Final Correction Window: Steps To Edit Form

Candidates can check out the steps below to make changes in the NEET MDS Application Form:

Step 1: Go to the official website, nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Locate the NEET MDS tab.

Step 3: Open the application link and select the login option.

Step 4: Enter your User ID and password.

Step 5: Edit the necessary information in the form.

Step 6: Click the agreement checkbox and enter the captcha code.

Step 7: Review the changes and submit the form.

NEET MDS 2026 Final Correction Window: Editable Details

Students can correct the details below in the NEET MDS 2026 final correction window

Photograph

Signature

Thumb Impression