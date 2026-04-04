NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window Opens At nbe.edu.in; Last Date April 6, Check Editable & Non-Editable Fields

NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window: For registered applicants only, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has activated the NEET MDS application correction facility 2026 online. Through the NEET MDS 2026 correction window at nbe.edu.in, they can make any necessary edits. The deadline for completing the NEET MDS application rectification is April 6, 2026.

NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window: Important dates

NEET MDS Correction Window Open: April 4, 2026

Last date to make corrections: April 6, 2026

Final edit window for NEET MDS 2026: April 21 – April 22, 2026

NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window: Editable Fields

Date of Birth

Gender

Category (SC/ST/OBC/EWS)

Address Details

Exam Centre City

BDS Qualification & Internship Details

Previous NEET MDS Attempts

Uploaded Documents (Photo & Signature)

NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window: Non-editable fields

Candidate Name

Email ID

Mobile Number

Parents’ Name

Nationality

Aadhaar Number

NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window: How to edit the correction form

Step 1: Visit the official website: nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET MDS tab

Step 3: Open the application link and select the login option

Step 4: Enter your User ID and Password

Step 5: Edit the required details in the form

Step 6: Tick the agreement checkbox and enter the captcha code

Step 7: Review all changes and submit the form

Direct link to make the changes