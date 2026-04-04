NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window Opens At nbe.edu.in; Last Date April 6, Check Editable & Non-Editable Fields

NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window: For registered applicants only, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has activated the NEET MDS application correction facility 2026 online. Through the NEET MDS 2026 correction window at nbe.edu.in, they can make any necessary edits. The deadline for completing the NEET MDS application rectification is April 6, 2026.
NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window: Important dates
NEET MDS Correction Window Open: April 4, 2026
Last date to make corrections: April 6, 2026
Final edit window for NEET MDS 2026: April 21 – April 22, 2026
NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window: Editable Fields
Date of Birth
Gender
Category (SC/ST/OBC/EWS)
Address Details
Exam Centre City
BDS Qualification & Internship Details
Previous NEET MDS Attempts
Uploaded Documents (Photo & Signature)
NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window: Non-editable fields
Candidate Name
Email ID
Mobile Number
Parents’ Name
Nationality
Aadhaar Number
NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window: How to edit the correction form
Step 1: Visit the official website: nbe.edu.in
Step 2: Click on the NEET MDS tab
Step 3: Open the application link and select the login option
Step 4: Enter your User ID and Password
Step 5: Edit the required details in the form
Step 6: Tick the agreement checkbox and enter the captcha code
Step 7: Review all changes and submit the form