NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window Closes Tomorrow; Check Editable Fields & Steps To Apply Here

NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be concluding the NEET MDS application correction facility for 2026 tomorrow on the official website. Registered Candidates can make necessary changes by visiting the official website at .
The Final edit window for the NEET MDS application is from April 21 – April 22, 2026 where candidates can rectify deficient/Incorrect images such as Photographs, Signatures and Thumb Impression.
In case of any issues candiadtes can contact the helpdesk through phone no +91-7996165333 from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM on all days or raise a query from helpdesk tab which can be accessed after applicant login.
NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window: Important dates
NEET MDS Correction Window Open: April 4, 2026
NEET MDS Correction Window Last Date: April 6, 2026
Final edit window for NEET MDS 2026: April 21 – April 22, 2026
NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window: Steps To Edit Form
Step 1: Visit the official website:
Step 2: Click on the NEET MDS tab
Step 3: Open the application link and select the login option
Step 4: Enter your User ID and Password
Step 5: Edit the required details in the form
Step 6: Tick the agreement checkbox and enter the captcha code
Step 7: Review all changes and submit the form
NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window: Editable Fields
Date of Birth and Gender
Category (SC/ST/OBC/EWS)
Address Details
Exam Centre City
BDS Qualification & Internship Details
Previous NEET MDS Attempts
Uploaded Documents (Photo & Signature)
NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window: Non-editable fields
Candidate Name and Email ID
Mobile Number
Parents’ Name
Nationality and Aadhaar Number