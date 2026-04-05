NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window Closes Tomorrow; Check Editable Fields & Steps To Apply Here

NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be concluding the NEET MDS application correction facility for 2026 tomorrow on the official website. Registered Candidates can make necessary changes by visiting the official website at nbe.edu.in .

The Final edit window for the NEET MDS application is from April 21 – April 22, 2026 where candidates can rectify deficient/Incorrect images such as Photographs, Signatures and Thumb Impression.

In case of any issues candiadtes can contact the helpdesk through phone no +91-7996165333 from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM on all days or raise a query from helpdesk tab which can be accessed after applicant login.

Direct Link To Make Edits

NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window: Important dates

NEET MDS Correction Window Open: April 4, 2026

NEET MDS Correction Window Last Date: April 6, 2026

Final edit window for NEET MDS 2026: April 21 – April 22, 2026

NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window: Steps To Edit Form

Step 1: Visit the official website: nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET MDS tab

Step 3: Open the application link and select the login option

Step 4: Enter your User ID and Password

Step 5: Edit the required details in the form

Step 6: Tick the agreement checkbox and enter the captcha code

Step 7: Review all changes and submit the form

NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window: Editable Fields

Date of Birth and Gender

Category (SC/ST/OBC/EWS)

Address Details

Exam Centre City

BDS Qualification & Internship Details

Previous NEET MDS Attempts

Uploaded Documents (Photo & Signature)

NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window: Non-editable fields

Candidate Name and Email ID

Mobile Number

Parents’ Name

Nationality and Aadhaar Number