NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window Closes Today; Check Editable Fields And Non-Editable Fields Here 

NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window: The correction window for NEET MDS will conclude today, as announced by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates who have registered can make the required changes by visiting the official website at .
As per the official website, candidates will also have the final edit window opportunity from April 21 to April 22, 2026, where they can rectify deficient or incorrect images, such as photographs, signatures, and thumb impressions.
The Notification also states that failure to submit the images as per the guidelines and failure to rectify the images shall invite rejection of the application.
In the event of an issue, candidates can contact the helpdesk via phone number. +91-7996165333 from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM on all days, or submit a query through the helpdesk tab, which is accessible after applicant login.
NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window: Important Dates
NEET MDS Correction Window Open: April 4, 2026
NEET MDS Correction Window Last Date: April 6, 2026
Final edit window for NEET MDS 2026: April 21 – April 22, 2026
NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window: Steps To Edit Form
Candidates can check out the steps below to make changes in the NEET MDS Application Form:
Step 1: Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in.
Step 2: Click the NEET MDS tab.
Step 3: Open the application link and select the login option.
Step 4: Enter your User ID and password.
Step 5: Edit the necessary information in the form.
Step 6: Click the agreement checkbox and enter the captcha code.
Step 7: Review the changes and submit the form.
NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window: Editable Fields and Non-Editable Fields
Candidates can check out the following fields that can be edited and non-edited
Editable Fields
Date of Birth and Gender
Category (SC/ST/OBC/EWS)
Address Details
Exam Centre City
BDS Qualification & Internship Details
Previous year NEET MDS Attempts
Uploaded Documents (Photo & Signature)
Non- Editable Fields
Candidate Name and Email ID
Mobile Number and Parents’ Name
Nationality and Aadhaar Number
Test City
Candidates can visit the NEET MDS official website to get more details.