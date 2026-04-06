NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window Closes Today; Check Editable Fields And Non-Editable Fields Here 

NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window: The correction window for NEET MDS will conclude today, as announced by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates who have registered can make the required changes by visiting the official website at nbe.edu.in .

As per the official website, candidates will also have the final edit window opportunity from April 21 to April 22, 2026, where they can rectify deficient or incorrect images, such as photographs, signatures, and thumb impressions.

The Notification also states that failure to submit the images as per the guidelines and failure to rectify the images shall invite rejection of the application.

In the event of an issue, candidates can contact the helpdesk via phone number. +91-7996165333 from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM on all days, or submit a query through the helpdesk tab, which is accessible after applicant login.



Direct Link To Make Edits

NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window: Important Dates

NEET MDS Correction Window Open: April 4, 2026

NEET MDS Correction Window Last Date: April 6, 2026

Final edit window for NEET MDS 2026: April 21 – April 22, 2026

NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window: Steps To Edit Form

Candidates can check out the steps below to make changes in the NEET MDS Application Form:

Step 1: Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Click the NEET MDS tab.

Step 3: Open the application link and select the login option.

Step 4: Enter your User ID and password.

Step 5: Edit the necessary information in the form.

Step 6: Click the agreement checkbox and enter the captcha code.

Step 7: Review the changes and submit the form.

NEET MDS 2026 Correction Window: Editable Fields and Non-Editable Fields

Candidates can check out the following fields that can be edited and non-edited

Editable Fields

Date of Birth and Gender

Category (SC/ST/OBC/EWS)

Address Details

Exam Centre City

BDS Qualification & Internship Details

Previous year NEET MDS Attempts

Uploaded Documents (Photo & Signature)

Non- Editable Fields

Candidate Name and Email ID

Mobile Number and Parents’ Name

Nationality and Aadhaar Number

Test City

Candidates can visit the NEET MDS official website to get more details.