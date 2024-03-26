NEET MDS 2024 Results To Be Declared By NBEMS On April 18

Representative image

The NEET MDS 2024 results will be announced by the National Board of Examinations on Medical Science (NBEMS) no later than April 18, according to the Information Bulletin. Candidates who took the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery 2024 will have the option to view and download their results from the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Important Dates:

NEET MDS Exam 2024 - March 18

Admit card for NEET MDS Exam - March 13

According to the provided information, the NEET MDS result will include specific details like the roll number, the score achieved out of the total, the NEET MDS 2024 Rank, and the application ID.

How to check the NEET MDS 2024 results?

Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in

Click on the direct link, "Check NEET MDS 2024 result" on the homepage

Click on submit

A PDF document containing the NEET MDS results will appear on your screen

Click on the link titled "Click here to view the result of the NEET-MDS 2024".

Click on the scorecard for the NEET MDS 2024

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Exam Details:

The NEET MDS is an entrance examination in India that serves as a one-stop for candidates seeking admission into postgraduate dental programs. To be eligible, candidates must hold a BDS degree from an accredited university and meet additional criteria stated on the NBE website. This computer-based exam comprises 240 multiple-choice questions that span across different dental subjects. The duration of the exam is 3 hours.