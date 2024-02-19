NEET MDS 2024 Registration Deadline and Important Dates: Apply Now!

Pexels

As the deadline for NEET MDS 2024 registration draws near, aspiring candidates are urged to complete their applications before February 19, 2024. Conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test – MDS holds significance for those pursuing postgraduate studies in dentistry.

Here are the essential dates and steps for registration:

Important Dates:

Registration Deadline: February 19, 2024, until 11:55 pm

Edit Window: February 22 to February 25, 2024

Final Edit Window: March 5 to March 7, 2024

Admit Card Release: March 13, 2024

Examination Date: March 18, 2024

Result Declaration: Expected by April 18, 2024

Application Fees:

General, OBC, and EWS Category: ₹3500/-

SC, ST, and PWD Category: ₹2500/-

Payment can be made through the provided payment gateway using Credit Cards, Debit Cards issued by Indian banks, or other available modes.

How to Apply:

Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Locate and click on the NEET MDS 2024 registration link on the homepage.

Access the application link on the subsequent page.

Register by providing the required details.

Fill out the application form accurately.

Complete the payment process for the application fees.

Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.