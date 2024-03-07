NEET MDS 2024: Last Chance For Application Corrections Today At nbe.edu.in | Representative image

The National Board of Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will wrap up the last phase of application corrections for the NEET MDS 2024 today, March 7, 2024. Candidates who have already submitted their NEET MDS application form now have a final chance to make any necessary changes on the official website at nbe.edu.in.

In the application form, candidates have the option to correct information like their photo, signature, and thumb impression. They can access the form by logging in with their registration number and date of birth.

Candidates have appealed for the NEET MDS 2024 exam to be rescheduled to July. This matter was brought to the attention of the Supreme Court, but the court refused to intervene and directed the Centre to make a decision.

To rectify any errors in the NEET MDS application form for the year 2024, candidates are required to adhere to the following steps:

Visit the official NEET MDS website at nbe.edu.in.

Click on the link activated for NEET MDS 2024 application form correction.

A login page will appear where candidates should enter their registration number and date of birth.

After submitting the required details, the filled NEET MDS 2024 application form will be displayed.

Candidates can edit necessary details in the application form.

It's crucial to thoroughly review all changes as this is the final opportunity for corrections.

Submit the application form after verification.

Download the confirmation page and retain a printout for reference.

The NEET MDS examination, which is set to take place on March 18, 2024, will be administered in an online format using computers. This test enables individuals to secure admission to a total of 6,228 seats for the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) program in 259 dental colleges throughout the country.

The exam pattern for NEET MDS 2024 includes 240 multiple-choice questions. For every correct answer, candidates will be awarded four marks, but for every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted.