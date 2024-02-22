NEET MDS 2024 Exam Correction Window Opened By NBEMS | iStock

The NEET MDS 2024 exam correction window has been opened by the National Board of Examination in Medical Science (NBEMS) as of today, February 22. The online correction window will be available from February 22 to 25.



No new applications may be registered or payments may be made during the edit window. During the edit window, any outstanding fees resulting from a modification in the candidate category or PwD status can be settled.

You can edit any document or information through the edit window, with the exception of your name, test city, nationality, email address, and mobile number. Furthermore, data can be changed as many times as necessary prior to the window closing. The data that was submitted as recently as possible will be kept on file.



How to make changes to the application form for NEET MDS 2024?

The NBEMS official website, nbe.edu.in, allows those who have successfully registered for the NEET MDS 2024 exam and paid the fees to edit their application forms.

The official announcement indicates that all information and documents can be revised, except for the Name, Nationality, Email, Mobile number, and Test City.

Go to nbe.edu.in, the official website of NBEMS.

Locate and select the "NEET MDS" tab or section from the homepage.

Next, select the "Application link" menu item.

Look for and select the "Already Registered? To Login" option located under the "general link" as soon as a new page opens.

To log in, enter your password, user ID, and captcha code.

Quickly after logging in, make the necessary adjustments. Verify the information, then press the submit button.



Inaccurate information submitted by candidates on their online application forms is not the responsibility of NBEMS. Applicants will be deemed ineligible if they fail to submit their applications with the necessary supporting documentation or fix any errors before the deadline. An admit card will not be given to candidates who are ineligible. In these circumstances, all fees are lost. See the information bulletin on the official NBEMS website for further details.

In the meantime, from March 5 to March 7, the NEET MDS 2024 final edit will be available. The NEET MDS 2024 exam is scheduled to take place on March 18 and results to be announced on April 18. Applicants need to be aware that on March 13, the NBEMS will release the admit card for the NEET MDS 2024 exam.