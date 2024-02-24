 NEET MDS 2024 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow; Edit Applications At nbe.edu.in.
NEET MDS 2024 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow; Edit Applications At nbe.edu.in.

Applicants must be aware that they cannot make changes to personal details such as name, nationality, email address, and exam test city after the correction window closes.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
The National Board of Examination in Medical Science (NBEMS) will conclude the NEET MDS 2024 application correction window on February 25, 2024, on its official website, nbe.edu.in.

Applicants must be aware that they cannot make changes to personal details such as name, nationality, email address, and exam test city after the correction window closes. Nevertheless, they are still permitted to make other adjustments to their information and documents, providing them with the chance to rectify any errors or omissions.

Throughout this editing period, we will not be receiving any new applications, and there will be limitations on payment submissions.

The NEET MDS 2024 test is set for March 18, with a single session from 9 am to noon. Results are anticipated on April 18, and admit cards will be accessible on March 13.

To make changes to the NEET MDS 2024 application form, follow these steps:

Visit the official NBEMS website at nbe.edu.in.

Navigate to the 'NEET MDS' section on the homepage.

Click on the 'Application link' provided to proceed further.

Enter your login credentials, such as user ID and password, if you are registered.

Make the necessary changes to the application form.

After completing the modifications, click on the "submit" button.

