NEET MDS 2022 admit card to be released tomorrow at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, will release National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, NEET MDS 2022 Admit Cards. On the NBE website, natboard.edu.in, the NEET Masters of Dental Surgery, MDS admit cards will be available.

The NEET MDS 2022 exam will be held on May 2, 2022 by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

How to download admit board:

1. Go to the NBEMS official website at natboard.edu.in

2. Select NEET MDS Link

3. Log in using your credentials

4. Key in your credentials and log in

5. Keep the hardcopy for future reference.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 11:48 AM IST