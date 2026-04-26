NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Kota Hostel; Police Probe Underway

Kota: A 21-year-old NEET aspirant from Jharkhand was found dead by suicide in his hostel room in Kota on Friday evening, according to a report by Udaipur Kiran.

The incident took place around 7:00 PM in the Coral Park area under the Borkheda police station limits as per the Udaipur Kiran Report. The student, identified as Alveen/Alvin Kumar, had been living in Kota for the past one year while preparing for NEET at a private coaching institute. He was staying at Goyal Residency Hostel, where he was found hanging in his room.

#SUICIDE

NEET Aspirant Found Dead in Kota Hostel,



The student, identified as 21-year-old Alveen Kumar from Jharkhand, was residing at Goyal Residency Hostel while preparing for the NEET examination. According to initial reports, he died by hanging in his hostel room.



Sending… pic.twitter.com/JD7O7D8Q8I — Indian Doctor🇮🇳 (@Indian__doctor) April 25, 2026

Police teams reached the spot soon after being alerted and took custody of the body, which was shifted to the postmortem room at MBS Hospital. The hostel room has been sealed, and an investigation has been initiated.

A 19 year old committed su!cide in coral park near Allen supath , Kota.@NTA_Exams @ombirlakota



Students are dying, many more such cases happen here but they are suppressed pic.twitter.com/288lNzcusT — ★★ (@kohli_heroics) April 24, 2026

Officials said that prima facie the case appears to be suicide, though all possible angles are being examined as per the Udaipur Kiran Report. No suicide note was recovered from the room.

झारखंड से कोटा नीट की तैयारी करने गया 9वी का छात्र अपने हॉस्टल में पंखे से लटक कर आत्महत्या कर लिया।



आखिर इसकी उम्र की क्या रही होगी 🥺 pic.twitter.com/rsFrQsMvWT — Einstein Yadav (@EinstYdv) April 25, 2026

According to Assistant Sub-Inspector Kartar Singh, the student’s family has been informed. The postmortem will be conducted after the family arrives in Kota, following which the body will be handed over to them. Further investigation is underway.