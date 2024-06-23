 NEET 2024: NTA To Release NEET UG Re-Exam Scorecard On June 30
NEET 2024: NTA To Release NEET UG Re-Exam Scorecard On June 30

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 08:35 PM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted a re-exam on June 23, 2024 for 1,563 candidates who were previously awarded grace marks in the NEET UG exam. This examination is a crucial opportunity for students aiming to secure admission to undergraduate medical programs across the country.

Key Dates and Events:

Exam Date: June 23, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM

Results Announcement: Expected by June 30, 2024

Counseling Start Date: July 6, 2024

How to check the result:

Candidates are advised to follow these steps to check their NEET UG results 2024

Step 1: Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

Step 2: Locate the NEET UG results link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link to access the results page.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials, including registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: Submit the required information.

Step 6: View the NEET UG results 2024 displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download and print the results for future reference.

NEET-UG Retest Centre In Chandigarh Shut Down After No Student Shows Up For Exam!
For candidates unable to attend today's re-exam, note that their scores will be adjusted by deducting the previously awarded grace marks. The scores from the re-test will be considered final, superseding the marks from the May 5 examination.

For more updates, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.

