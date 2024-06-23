NEET 2024: NTA To Release NEET UG Re-Exam Scorecard On June 30

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted a re-exam on June 23, 2024 for 1,563 candidates who were previously awarded grace marks in the NEET UG exam. This examination is a crucial opportunity for students aiming to secure admission to undergraduate medical programs across the country.
Key Dates and Events:
Exam Date: June 23, 2024
Time: 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM
Results Announcement: Expected by June 30, 2024
Counseling Start Date: July 6, 2024
How to check the result:
Candidates are advised to follow these steps to check their NEET UG results 2024
Step 1: Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.
Step 2: Locate the NEET UG results link on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on the link to access the results page.
Step 4: Enter your login credentials, including registration number and date of birth.
Step 5: Submit the required information.
Step 6: View the NEET UG results 2024 displayed on the screen.
Step 7: Download and print the results for future reference.
For candidates unable to attend today's re-exam, note that their scores will be adjusted by deducting the previously awarded grace marks. The scores from the re-test will be considered final, superseding the marks from the May 5 examination.
For more updates, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.