NEET 2022 likely to be postponed; find latest updates here

The official notification of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 is expected to be out soon on the website, the link for which is neet.nta.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the NEET 2022 exam is likely to be postponed to July. As per reports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has recommended that the NEET 2022 exam be held in the last two weeks of June.

Further, looking at the CBSE board exam 2022 datesheet, the NEET 2022 might be held in the first week of July.

All the NEET 2022 aspirants are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (neet.nta.nic.in) and (nta.ac.in), for the latest updates from time to time. Further, NTA has recently released the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2022) official notification.

Steps to apply for NEET 2022:

Visit the official website of NEET UG 2022 -- neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on, "Registration for NEET-UG 2022 (after the link will be activated)

Click on "New Registration" and enter all the needed credentials

Login using your credentials and fill out the application form

Upload the required documents and pay the application fees

Click on submit.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 12:44 PM IST