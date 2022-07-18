NEET UG 2022: Here's what you need to know; results, cutoff, marking scheme

NEET UG 2022: Here's what you need to know |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted NEET UG 2022 on July 17 from 2pm to 5:20pm on its first day of testing. Over 16 lakh of 18 lakh registered NEET 2022 candidates appeared for the country's single largest medical admission exam for undergraduate (UG) courses.

The NTA will publish the OMR sheet and the official NEET 2022 answer key at neet.nta.nic.in. By paying Rs 200, candidates will be allowed to review and challenge the NEET official answer key.

When is NEET result?

The authority has not released a specific date or time for the NEET 2022 results.

NEET Marking scheme:

According to the NEET 2022 marking scheme, each correct response will receive four marks, while each incorrect answer will receive one mark less. Questions that are not attempted will carry no marks.

NEET expected cutoff:

The anticipated NEET 2022 cut off score for candidates in the general category is 50%, while it is 40% and 45% for students in the reserved and PH categories, respectively.

NEET 2022 Counselling dates:

NEET counselling 2022 schedule will be released by MCC after the declaration of result at mcc.nic.in

How many marks in NEET to qualify for MBBS?

The minimum NEET score required varies from year to year. Candidates must reach the minimum cutoff specified by the authority to be admitted to the MBBS programme.