Need To Think About Setting Up More Medical Colleges, says Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan on Saturday said that the Ukraine crisis has presented an opportunity to consider increasing the number of medical colleges and seats in the country.

The future of thousands of students forced to return to India due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine is now uncertain. In such a situation, a positive decision needs to be taken keeping in mind the future of these students, he said.

Mr Gehlot suggested that the Centre should change the rules of the Medical Council of India so that both government and private sectors can open more medical colleges. The Ukraine crisis has given an opportunity to consider the possibility of the central and the state governments working together to significantly increase the number of medical colleges and medical seats in the country, he said.

Thousands of students from India go abroad for studies. Most of them go to countries like China, Nepal, Ukraine, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh etc. for medical studies because the expenses are less there. But when they come back, they have to give the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, Chief Minister Gehlot said in a statement.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 04:35 PM IST