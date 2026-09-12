NDA, CDS 2 Exam Tomorrow: Delhi Metro To Start Services At 6 AM Across All Lines On September 13; Check Exam Timings And Guidelines | AI

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will begin train services at 6 AM across all corridors on Sunday, September 13, to facilitate the movement of candidates appearing for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 examinations 2026.

Early Resumption of Metro Services



To facilitate the smooth and timely movement of students appearing for examinations and the general public, Metro train services will commence at 06:00 AM on all lines on Sunday, 13th September 2026.



Students and passengers are advised to plan… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 11, 2026

The early start has been announced to help candidates reach their examination centres in time. The DMRC said the decision will also facilitate travel for other passengers on Sunday.

Normally, services on the Pink, Magenta and Grey lines begin at 7 AM on Sundays.

Yesterday, we received a concern from a CDS aspirant regarding the availability of early morning Metro services to reach the examination centre before reporting time.

Taking note of this genuine concern, Delhi Traffic Police promptly coordinated with @OfficialDMRC to facilitate… pic.twitter.com/2CJrw0mYSA — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 11, 2026

Delhi Metro to begin services at 6 AM

The DMRC announced the early commencement of services through a post on X, stating that metro trains would start operating at 6 AM on all lines on Sunday to facilitate the smooth and timely movement of students appearing for examinations and the general public.

The Delhi Traffic Police also said it had received a request from a CDS aspirant regarding the availability of early-morning Metro services to reach the examination centre before the reporting time.

Following the request, the traffic police coordinated with the DMRC, which agreed to commence services at 6 AM across all Metro lines on the examination day.

Candidates appearing for the NDA and CDS examinations have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and allow sufficient time for travel and security checks.

CDS 2 Exam 2026 Shift Timings

The Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 examination 2026 will be conducted in three shifts on September 13.

English: 9 AM to 11 AM

General Knowledge: 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM

Elementary Mathematics: 4 PM to 6 PM

NDA 2 Exam 2026 Shift Timings

The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2026 will be conducted in two shifts.

Mathematics: 10 AM to 12:30 PM

General Ability Test (GAT): 2 PM to 4:30 PM

Candidates appearing for the NDA examination should check the reporting time and other instructions mentioned on their respective admit cards before leaving for the examination centre.

Candidates advised to reach centres early

With both examinations scheduled for September 13, candidates should plan their journeys in advance, particularly those travelling to centres located far from their homes.

Candidates should carry a printed copy of their e-admit card and a valid government-issued photo identity document for verification at the examination centre, as required under the examination instructions.

Candidates should also check the address of their allotted examination centre carefully and factor in additional travel time for possible traffic congestion, Metro station entry procedures and security checks.

The early Metro services are intended to make it easier for candidates to reach their centres before the reporting and entry deadlines.