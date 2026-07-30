NCP's Rohit Pawar Alleges NEET Re-Exam Paper Leaked In Gujarat 3 Days Before Test | AI

Mumbai: Amid ongoing nationwide protests over paper leak allegations, c MLA, Rohit Pawar, on Wednesday levied sensational new charges against the Centre and testing authorities. Taking to social media platform X, Pawar claimed that the question paper for the NEET-UG re-examination was leaked in Gujarat three days before the test was conducted.

Demands Thorough & Unbiased Probe

Calling the situation alarming, Pawar urged investigative agencies to issue an immediate clarification and demanded a thorough, unbiased probe into what he alleged is an organised paper leak racket operating across states.

Along with his social media post, Pawar released supporting documents, including an email thread, urging law enforcement and central agencies to inspect the timeline and trace the origin of the alleged leak.

He urged investigative bodies not to bow under political pressure and to expose the key orchestrators behind the paper leak network.

'Complete Collapse of Exam Integrity'

“Following the NEET re-examination that was conducted after the paper leak, new allegations have emerged claiming that the question paper for the re-exam was also leaked from Gujarat three days before the examination. It reflects a complete collapse of exam integrity,” said Pawar.

He further added, “If this is true, it is extremely alarming. The investigating agencies must immediately clarify the facts. If the paper was indeed leaked, the entire racket must be exposed without yielding to any pressure, and those responsible must be brought to justice.”

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