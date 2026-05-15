NCP Leader Supriya Sule Celebrates Son's Graduation From New York University; Backs Him For Choosing Sports Over Politics

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule shared a proud family moment on social media after her son, Vijay Sule, graduated from New York University with a degree in Sports Management.

Today was filled with pride, gratitude, and joy as my son Vijay graduated with an MBA in Sports Management from NYU. pic.twitter.com/qBUo0tFiiN — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) May 15, 2026

Taking to X, Sule congratulated her son and expressed her happiness over his achievement. “Today was filled with pride, gratitude, and joy as my son Vijay graduated from NYU,” she wrote in her post.

Academic journey across India, Scotland and the US

Vijay Sule has had an academic journey spread across multiple countries. He recently completed a Master of Science in Sports Business from the NYU School of Professional Studies.

Before moving to the United States, he pursued a Master of Arts in History from the University of St Andrews in Scotland between 2020 and 2024. During his time there, he was actively involved in basketball and played for the university’s men’s basketball first team.

He completed his schooling at The Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai, where he was also involved in basketball activities from a young age.

Building a career in Professional Basketball

Unlike many children of prominent politicians who often step into public life early, Vijay Sule has chosen to focus on sports and sports management.

He is currently associated with Sniper Sports as a manager while also playing professional basketball in both 3x3 and 5-on-5 formats. He has reportedly been playing in Thailand and has also secured opportunities abroad, including a move to Lithuanian club US Titans.

Earlier, Vijay was selected to play for the New York Black Eagles in the professional US G League setup, adding another milestone to his sporting journey.

Apart from playing professionally, he is also working with Pawar Public School as Director of Sports Performance, where he helps oversee sports programmes across multiple campuses in Maharashtra.

What is the Master of Science in Sports Business Programme?

The Master of Science in Sports Business programme offered by the NYU School of Professional Studies is designed to combine business education with sports management training. The course prepares students for careers in sports administration, sports marketing, sports law, public relations and other areas within the global sports industry.

The programme is offered through the NYU SPS Preston Robert Tisch Institute for Global Sport and can be completed in as little as 12 months. Students can choose between full-time and part-time study options, with admissions available during the Fall and Spring terms.

The course requires students to complete 36 credits. Tuition for the programme is listed at $2,785 per credit, while a full academic term of 10 to 12 credits costs around $27,562.

According to the university, the curriculum combines classroom learning with practical exposure through workshops, lectures, internships and interactions with industry professionals.