NCHMCT Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026 Announced For B.Sc HHA Admissions; Check More Details Here 

NCHMCT Counselling 2026: The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) has released the Round 1 seat allotment result for admission to the B.Sc. Hospitality and Hotel Administration (HHA) programme for the academic session 2026-27 on the official website. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check their allotment status through the official counselling portal at nchmcounselling.nic.in.

The seat allotment has been prepared based on candidates’ ranks secured in the NCHM JEE 2026 examination, category, availability of seats, and preferences filled during the counselling process.

Candidates allotted seats in the first round have to confirm their admission by completing the admission formalities, including document verification and payment of the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) within the stipulated time.

Direct Link To Check

NCHMCT Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates for the NCHMCT Counselling 2026 below:

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: June 6, 2026

Document Upload, SAF Payment (Rs 20,000) & Online Verification: June 7 to June 9, 2026

Optional Online Seat Withdrawal: June 7 to June 9, 2026

Processing for Vacancy Calculation: June 10, 2026

Declaration of Vacancies After Round 1: June 11, 2026

Re-registration, Fee Payment & Choice Filling for Final Round: June 12 to June 14, 2026

Processing of Final Round Seat Allotment: June 15, 2026

Final Round Seat Allotment Result: June 16, 2026

Document Upload & Verification for Final Round: June 17 to June 19, 2026

Physical Reporting at Allotted Institute: June 20 to July 24, 2026

Processing for Hostel Allotment: July 15, 2026

Hostel Allotment Result: July 16, 2026

Commencement of Academic Session: July 27, 2026

NCHMCT Counselling 2026: Steps To Check Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check their allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the official NCHMCT counselling portal at nchmcounselling.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using the application number and password

Step 4: Check the allotted institute and programme details carefully.

Step 5: Download and save the allotment letter for future reference.

What After NCHMCT Round 1 Seat Allotment?

Candidates allotted seats in Round 1 must carefully review the allotment details and proceed according to the counselling guidelines. To confirm admission, candidates are generally required to accept the allotted seat, pay the Seat Acceptance Fee, and upload the necessary documents for verification.

Candidates should keep the following documents ready during the admission process:

NCHM JEE 2026 admit card

NCHM JEE 2026 scorecard or rank card

Class 10 mark sheet and certificate

Class 12 mark sheet and passing certificate

Category certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

Passport-size photographs

Valid photo identity proof

Seat allotment letter

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official counselling portal for further updates regarding subsequent counselling rounds, vacancy details, and admission-related instructions.