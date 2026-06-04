NCHMCT JEE Counselling 2026 Registration Ends Today; Round 1 Allotment On June 6

NCHMCT JEE Counselling 2026: The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) will close registration and choice filling for NCHMCT JEE 2026 counselling today, June 4, 2026, on the official counselling website. Eligible candidates who passed the entrance examination can register, fill out their choices, and pay their fees at nchmcounselling.nic.in.

Candidates attending the counselling process will have to pay a non-refundable counselling fee of Rs 2,000. The counselling process is going on for admission into the hotel management institutes affiliated to NCHMCT in the country.

As per the official schedule, the Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on June 6, 2026. The candidates allotted seats will then have to upload documents, select their willingness option (Float/Freeze) and complete fee payment and verification between 7th June to 9th June 2026.

NCHMCT JEE Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Result Declaration: May 22, 2026

New Candidate Registration & Choice Filling: June 1 to June 4, 2026

Seat Allotment Processing: June 5, 2026

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: June 6, 2026

Document Upload, Willingness (Float/Freeze), Fee Payment & Verification: June 7 to June 9, 2026

Online Seat Withdrawal (Optional): June 7 to June 9, 2026

Vacancy Calculation Processing: June 10, 2026

Vacancy Declaration After Round 1: June 11, 2026

Re-registration, Fee Payment & Choice Filling: June 12 to June 14, 2026

Seat Allotment Processing: June 15, 2026

Final Round Seat Allotment Result: June 16, 2026

Document Upload & Verification: June 17 to June 19, 2026

Physical Reporting at Allotted Institute: June 20 to July 24, 2026

Hostel Allotment Processing: July 15, 2026

Hostel Allotment Result: July 16, 2026

Commencement of Academic Programme: July 27, 2026

NCHMCT JEE Counselling 2026: Documents Required

Candidates must keep the following documents ready for the counselling and verification process:

NCHMCT JEE 2026 Admit Card

NCHMCT JEE 2026 Application Form

NCHMCT JEE 2026 Scorecard/Result

Class 10 Certificate or Date of Birth Proof

Class 12 Mark Sheet/Certificate

Medical Certificate

Passport-size Photographs

Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS), if applicable

PwD Certificate, if applicable

Other relevant reservation documents

Candidates are advised to ensure that all documents are valid and uploaded in the prescribed format to avoid rejection during verification.

NCHMCT JEE Counselling 2026: How To Register For NCHMCT JEE Counselling 2026

Candidates can check out the steps below to register for the NCHMCT JEE Counselling 2026 below :

Step 1: Go to the official counselling website at nchmcounselling.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “NCHM 2026” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the “New Candidate Registration” option.

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully and click on “I Agree” to continue.

Step 5: Enter the required login credentials, including roll number, password, and security code.

Step 6: Complete the registration and choice-filling process by selecting preferred institutes and courses.

Step 7: Review all entered details carefully and submit the form.

Step 8: Pay the counselling fee and lock the choices before the deadline.