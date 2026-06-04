NCHMCT JEE Counselling 2026 Registration Ends Today; Round 1 Allotment On June 6

NCHMCT JEE Counselling 2026: The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) will close registration and choice filling for NCHMCT JEE 2026 counselling today, June 4, 2026, on the official counselling website. Eligible candidates who passed the entrance examination can register, fill out their choices, and pay their fees at
Candidates attending the counselling process will have to pay a non-refundable counselling fee of Rs 2,000. The counselling process is going on for admission into the hotel management institutes affiliated to NCHMCT in the country.
As per the official schedule, the Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on June 6, 2026. The candidates allotted seats will then have to upload documents, select their willingness option (Float/Freeze) and complete fee payment and verification between 7th June to 9th June 2026.
NCHMCT JEE Counselling 2026: Important Dates
Result Declaration: May 22, 2026
New Candidate Registration & Choice Filling: June 1 to June 4, 2026
Seat Allotment Processing: June 5, 2026
Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: June 6, 2026
Document Upload, Willingness (Float/Freeze), Fee Payment & Verification: June 7 to June 9, 2026
Online Seat Withdrawal (Optional): June 7 to June 9, 2026
Vacancy Calculation Processing: June 10, 2026
Vacancy Declaration After Round 1: June 11, 2026
Re-registration, Fee Payment & Choice Filling: June 12 to June 14, 2026
Seat Allotment Processing: June 15, 2026
Final Round Seat Allotment Result: June 16, 2026
Document Upload & Verification: June 17 to June 19, 2026
Physical Reporting at Allotted Institute: June 20 to July 24, 2026
Hostel Allotment Processing: July 15, 2026
Hostel Allotment Result: July 16, 2026
Commencement of Academic Programme: July 27, 2026
NCHMCT JEE Counselling 2026: Documents Required
Candidates must keep the following documents ready for the counselling and verification process:
NCHMCT JEE 2026 Admit Card
NCHMCT JEE 2026 Application Form
NCHMCT JEE 2026 Scorecard/Result
Class 10 Certificate or Date of Birth Proof
Class 12 Mark Sheet/Certificate
Medical Certificate
Passport-size Photographs
Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS), if applicable
PwD Certificate, if applicable
Other relevant reservation documents
Candidates are advised to ensure that all documents are valid and uploaded in the prescribed format to avoid rejection during verification.
NCHMCT JEE Counselling 2026: How To Register For NCHMCT JEE Counselling 2026
Candidates can check out the steps below to register for the NCHMCT JEE Counselling 2026 below :
Step 1: Go to the official counselling website at nchmcounselling.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the “NCHM 2026” link available on the homepage.
Step 3: Select the “New Candidate Registration” option.
Step 4: Read the instructions carefully and click on “I Agree” to continue.
Step 5: Enter the required login credentials, including roll number, password, and security code.
Step 6: Complete the registration and choice-filling process by selecting preferred institutes and courses.
Step 7: Review all entered details carefully and submit the form.
Step 8: Pay the counselling fee and lock the choices before the deadline.