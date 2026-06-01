NCHMCT JEE Counselling 2026 Registration Begins Today At nchmcounselling.nic.in; Check Schedule & Documents Required Here

Canva

NCHMCT JEE Counselling 2026 Registration: The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) has begun NCHMCT Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2026 counselling registration today, June 1, 2026, on the official NCHMCT counselling website, nchmcounselling.nic.in. Shortlisted candidates must finish the registration procedure by submitting their top choices for the first round and paying a non-refundable counselling cost of Rs 2,000.

NCHMCT JEE Counselling 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Result Declaration: May 22, 2026

New Candidate Registration & Choice Filling: June 1 to June 4, 2026

Seat Allotment Processing: June 5, 2026

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: June 6, 2026

Document Upload, Willingness (Float/Freeze), Fee Payment & Verification: June 7 to June 9, 2026

Online Seat Withdrawal (Optional): June 7 to June 9, 2026

Vacancy Calculation Processing: June 10, 2026

Vacancy Declaration After Round 1: June 11, 2026

Re-registration, Fee Payment & Choice Filling: June 12 to June 14, 2026

Seat Allotment Processing: June 15, 2026

Final Round Seat Allotment Result: June 16, 2026

Document Upload & Verification: June 17 to June 19, 2026

Physical Reporting at Allotted Institute: June 20 to July 24, 2026

Hostel Allotment Processing: July 15, 2026

Hostel Allotment Result: July 16, 2026

Commencement of Academic Programme: July 27, 2026

NCHMCT JEE Counselling 2026 Registration: Required documents

NCHMCT JEE 2026 Admit Card

NCHMCT JEE 2026 Application Form

NCHMCT JEE 2026 Scorecard/Result

Class 10 Certificate or Any Valid Proof of Date of Birth

Class 12 (10+2) Examination Certificate/Mark Sheet

Medical Certificate (as prescribed by the counselling authority)

Recent Passport-Size Photographs (if required during verification)

Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS, as applicable)

PwD Certificate (for Persons with Disabilities, if applicable)

Any Other Relevant Reservation Document supporting the claimed category

Note: Candidates must ensure that all certificates and supporting documents are valid and available in the prescribed format to complete the counselling and admission process successfully.

NCHMCT JEE Counselling 2026 Registration: Steps to register

Use the procedures listed below to sign up for the NCHMCT JEE 2026 counselling:

Step 1: Visit nchmcounselling.nic.in, the official NCHM JEE counselling website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "NCHM 2026" option.

Step 3: To start the procedure, choose "New Candidate Registration."

Step 4: After carefully reading the instructions, click "I Agree" to continue.

Step 5: Type in the password, roll number, and security code that appears.

Step 6: Choose the "Sign In" option to log in.

Step 7: Complete the choice-filling section by listing and organising your favourite institutions and courses.

Step 8: After reviewing the information, click "Submit" to lock and store the selections.