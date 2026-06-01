NCHMCT JEE Counselling 2026 Registration Begins Today At nchmcounselling.nic.in; Check Schedule & Documents Required Here

NCHMCT JEE Counselling 2026 Registration: The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) has begun NCHMCT Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2026 counselling registration today, June 1, 2026, on the official NCHMCT counselling website, nchmcounselling.nic.in. Shortlisted candidates must finish the registration procedure by submitting their top choices for the first round and paying a non-refundable counselling cost of Rs 2,000.
NCHMCT JEE Counselling 2026 Registration: Important Dates
Result Declaration: May 22, 2026
New Candidate Registration & Choice Filling: June 1 to June 4, 2026
Seat Allotment Processing: June 5, 2026
Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: June 6, 2026
Document Upload, Willingness (Float/Freeze), Fee Payment & Verification: June 7 to June 9, 2026
Online Seat Withdrawal (Optional): June 7 to June 9, 2026
Vacancy Calculation Processing: June 10, 2026
Vacancy Declaration After Round 1: June 11, 2026
Re-registration, Fee Payment & Choice Filling: June 12 to June 14, 2026
Seat Allotment Processing: June 15, 2026
Final Round Seat Allotment Result: June 16, 2026
Document Upload & Verification: June 17 to June 19, 2026
Physical Reporting at Allotted Institute: June 20 to July 24, 2026
Hostel Allotment Processing: July 15, 2026
Hostel Allotment Result: July 16, 2026
Commencement of Academic Programme: July 27, 2026
NCHMCT JEE Counselling 2026 Registration: Required documents
NCHMCT JEE 2026 Admit Card
NCHMCT JEE 2026 Application Form
NCHMCT JEE 2026 Scorecard/Result
Class 10 Certificate or Any Valid Proof of Date of Birth
Class 12 (10+2) Examination Certificate/Mark Sheet
Medical Certificate (as prescribed by the counselling authority)
Recent Passport-Size Photographs (if required during verification)
Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS, as applicable)
PwD Certificate (for Persons with Disabilities, if applicable)
Any Other Relevant Reservation Document supporting the claimed category
Note: Candidates must ensure that all certificates and supporting documents are valid and available in the prescribed format to complete the counselling and admission process successfully.
NCHMCT JEE Counselling 2026 Registration: Steps to register
Use the procedures listed below to sign up for the NCHMCT JEE 2026 counselling:
Step 1: Visit nchmcounselling.nic.in, the official NCHM JEE counselling website.
Step 2: On the homepage, select the "NCHM 2026" option.
Step 3: To start the procedure, choose "New Candidate Registration."
Step 4: After carefully reading the instructions, click "I Agree" to continue.
Step 5: Type in the password, roll number, and security code that appears.
Step 6: Choose the "Sign In" option to log in.
Step 7: Complete the choice-filling section by listing and organising your favourite institutions and courses.
Step 8: After reviewing the information, click "Submit" to lock and store the selections.