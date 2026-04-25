NCHMCT JEE 2026 Today: Exam Timings, Reporting Schedule, And Key Guidelines For Candidates

PTI(Representative Image)

NCHMCT JEE 2026 Today: The NCHMCT JEE 2026 exam is all set to conducted today, April 25, for students aiming to secure admission to hotel management institutes across the country. This entrance exam is being organised by the National Testing Agency and will happen in a single sitting only.

It is expected that many students would come to give their entrance examination and hence it is important that candidates follow all instructions carefully.

NCHMCT JEE 2026 Today: Exam Day Schedule

Candidates start reaching the exam centre: 08:00 am onwards

Entry and frisking begin: 09:00 am onwards

Last entry permitted: 09:30 am

Exam begins: 11:00 am

Exam concludes: 01:00 pm

Exit from exam hall: 01:15 pm onwards

Note: Students are advised not to wait until the last minute, as late entry will not be allowed under any circumstance.

NCHMCT JEE 2026 Today: Exam Day Guidelines

For the sake of a seamless process, candidates must adhere to the following guidelines:

1. Possess a hard copy of the admit card and a valid form of identity proof

2. Report to the examination center 30-45 minutes prior to the start time

3. Observe all instructions provided by the invigilators

4. Co-operate during the frisking process and verification

5. Behave with discipline within the examination hall

NCHMCT JEE 2026 Today: Things to Bring

Before proceeding to the examination center, candidates must verify if they have:

Hard copy of the admit card

Valid identity proof (Aadhaar card, PAN card, etc.)

Passport size photograph

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without the above-listed documents.

NCHMCT JEE 2026 Today: Prohibited Items

The candidates should refrain from bringing along any prohibited items, since bringing even one of these may cause disqualification:

Cell phones

Communication gadgets such as Bluetooth

Calculators

Watches or other electronic devices

It has been emphasised that strict measures will be implemented in case of violation.

As the exam begins today, candidates are encouraged to stay calm, reach their centres on time, and follow all instructions carefully to ensure a hassle-free experience.