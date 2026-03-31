NCHM JEE 2026 Extended Registration Closes Tomorrow At 5PM; Apply Now At exams.nta.nic.in/nchm-jee/

NCHM JEE 2026 Registration: The online registration process for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2026 will be concluded tomorrow at 5 PM. Candidates can add their login credentials to fill out the application form. The extension was done earlier so that the maximum eligible candidates are able to complete the application process, particularly in view of the recent addition of examination cities

In case of any issues, candidates can reach out at 011-40759000 or can email nchm@nta.ac.in for further clarifications.

NCHM JEE 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Last Date to Apply (Extended): April 1, 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment (Extended): April 1, 2026

NCHM JEE Exam: April 25, 2026 (11:00 AM – 1:00 PM)

NCHM JEE 2026 Registration: How To Apply

Candidates can check out the steps to apply for the NCHM JEE 2026 Registration below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA NCHM JEE at exams.nta.nic.in/nchm-jee.

Step 2: Click on the NCHM JEE 2026 registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: Complete the new registration by entering the needed details and then log in via the generated credentials.

Step 4: Next, fill out the NCHM JEE application form, upload the required documents (if asked), make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to submit form for NCHM JEE 2026

NCHM JEE 2026 Registration: Application Fees

General (UR) / OBC-(NCL) (as per Central List): ₹1000

Gen-EWS: ₹700

SC / ST / PwD / Third Gender: ₹450