NCHM JEE 2022 Registrations close Today- Here is how to apply

The Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination(NCHM JEE) conducted by the NTA(National Testing Agency) will close its registration Applications on 16 May 2022. The submission of online application forms is open until 05.00 pm today and the fee payment can be done up to 11.50 pm.

Students who appear for the examination can find admission in BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) course present in the 43 participating colleges. The program is jointly offered with the Indira Gandhi National Open University. It is conducted in a computer-based mode.

The examination is to be held on 18.06.2022.

To apply for the examination, the students must:

1. Visit the https://nchmjee.nta.nic.in/ and click on the registration tab at the bottom of the page

2. On being redirected, click on the ‘new registration’ button. An information bulletin has been made available for the candidates to download.

3. After clicking the checkbox that reads, ‘Click to proceed’, candidates are directed to a form where they are required to fill in their details and upload documents.

4. On making the fee payment, the form can be printed and downloaded.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 12:34 PM IST