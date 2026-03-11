NCET ITEP 2026 Form Correction Window Opens Tomorrow At exams.nta.nic.in/ncet/; Check Editable And Non-Editable Fields

NCET ITEP 2026 Correction Window: The National Testing Agency will open the NCET ITEP Correction Window tomorrow, March 12, 2026. The deadline to make changes in the application form will be March 14, 2026. Candidates should be aware that only a few fields can be edited, including Class 10/equivalent details, Class 12/equivalent details, date of birth, and exam center.

Certain details, such as a mobile phone number, email address, photograph, and signature, cannot be edited.

In case any candidate faces issues with the correction window, they may reach out at 011-40759000 or e-mail at ncet@nta.ac.in.

NCET ITEP 2026 Correction Window: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the NCET ITEP 2026 important dates below:

Last Date for Successful Fee Transaction (Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI): March 11, 2026 (till 11:50 PM)

Correction in Application Form Particulars: March 12 to March 14, 2026

Date of Examination: April 17, 2026 (Friday)

NCET ITEP 2026 Correction Window: How To Edit Application Form?

Candidates can follow the steps below to make changes for the NCET ITEP 2026

Step 1: Go to the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCET .

Step 2: In the candidate activity box, click on the NCET 2026 Application Form Correction link.

Step 3: Add the login credentials, such as username and password.

Step 4: Click "edit application form" to make corrections to your NCET registration form.

Step 5: Verify the changes and save them.

Step 6: Download the NCET application form and save it for future reference.

NCET ITEP 2026 Correction Window: Check Editable and Non Editable Fields

Details That Can Be Edited

Candidate Name / Father’s Name / Mother’s Name (any one or all fields)

Class 10 or equivalent details

Class 12 or equivalent details

Date of Birth and Gender

Category and Sub-category / PwBD

Exam city preferences and exam center city selection (both preferences)

Details That Cannot Be Edited

Mobile number and Email ID

Permanent or present address

Photograph and Signature