NCET ITEP 2026 Form Correction Window Ends Today At 11.50 PM;  Check Editable Fields Here 

NCET ITEP 2026 Correction Window: The National Testing Agency will close the NCET ITEP Correction Window tomorrow, March 14, 2026. Candidates should make changes before the deadline. You can edit the correction window details by adding the username and password on the official website.

Candidates should be aware that only a few fields are editable, including Class 10/Class 12 equivalent details, date of birth, and exam center. Phone numbers, email addresses, photographs, and signatures cannot be edited. Candidates who are having problems with the correction window can reach out at 011-40759000 or ncet@nta.ac.in.

NCET ITEP 2026 Correction Window: Important Dates

Correction in Application Form Particulars: March 12 to March 14, 2026 (11.50 PM)

Date of Examination: April 17, 2026 (Friday)

NCET ITEP 2026 Correction Window: How To Apply

Applicants can check out the correction window steps below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NCET ITEP, exams.nta.nic.in/ncet.

Step 2: Click on the NCET 2026 Application Form Correction link in the candidate's activity box.

Step 3: Log in with your username and password.

Step 4: Click "edit application form" to make changes to your NCET registration form.

Step 5: Verify and save the changes.

Step 6: Download and save the NCET application form for future reference.

Direct Link to Make Changes

NCET ITEP 2026 Correction Window: Editable Details and Non-Editable Details

Candidates can check out the NCET ITEP 2026 Correction Window editable and non-editable details below:

Editable Details

Candidate Name / Father’s Name / Mother’s Name (any one or all fields)

Class 10 or equivalent details and Class 12 or equivalent details

Date of Birth and Gender

Category and Sub-category / PwBD

Exam city preferences and exam center city selection (both preferences)

Non-Editable Details

Mobile number and Email ID

Permanent Address and Present Address

Photograph and Signature